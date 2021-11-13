Florida Gators Approach First Tough Test of 2021-22 Against Florida State

Florida’s matchup against No. 20 Florida State is a level of competition the offseason roster additions have never faced, but believe they are ready to.

The Florida Gators play host to their in-state rival Florida State Seminoles on Sunday at 1 p.m. with the hope of ending a seven-game skid against Leonard Hamilton’s squad.

Entering the contest at 1-0, the Gators are coming off a promising first night of action. Sporting a plethora of new faces, game one was an opportunity to figure out the areas the group needed to improve to expedite the gelling process before a tough early-season test.

The Gators welcomed transfers Brandon McKissic, Myreon Jones, Phlandrous Fleming and CJ Felder to Gainesville this offseason, focusing on the experience that could contribute and elevate the team right away.

However, they will be introduced to a rivalry game that reaches a caliber of competition unlike anything they’ve experienced at the college level.

“I haven’t played in any college rivalry games coming from the school that I came from,” McKissic, a graduate guard, said Friday.

Florida State gives the Gators an opportunity to gauge just how good the team can be this season. Competing each day in practice, the confidence level is high within the UF locker room, especially when you ask McKissic.

“I love competition. I love those games where, like, it’s going to be really intense,” he said. “I came here to get wins. And bringing that win back for the Florida Gators, that would mean a lot to me. We don't want to lose a game period. Every game we're taking as if it's personal."

The transfers have gotten a sense of how much the Battle for the Sunshine State means since they committed to play for head coach Mike White at UF.

“I do say this every year and I do mean it, that every single game on the schedule is really, really important,” White said on Friday.

“Some of these games on the schedule we absolutely have to win. Some of these games on your schedule could potentially be game-changing victories for you in terms of March.”

The ‘Noles are an example of the latter and even more given the history.

FSU has been on the verge of becoming one of the college basketball heavyweights in recent years. Riding on the cusp of capturing a national championship a few seasons ago – but derailed due to COVID-19 in 2020 – Hamilton and Co. have stacked the roster with elite, albeit young, talent.

Winning through the likes of Caleb Mills, Malik Osborne and four seven-footers, the Gators have a tall task – literally – to contend with on both ends of the court.

Florida will lean on Colin Castleton, who stands at 6-foot-11, 231 pounds, to set the tone with physicality inside. At this point in the year, the Gators are confident in their skill set to contend with any team when it comes to playing hard-nosed basketball.

“The bigger they are, the harder they fall; that’s how I see it,” McKissic said. “We’ve been preparing for that, those things. So, we feel confident.”

Fighting through injuries and illnesses on Friday, according to White, Florida hopes to be 100% healthy when they take the floor Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday, White expects the atmosphere in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center to be raucous.

Expressing his gratitude for the spectator turnout at the season opener against Elon, White is confident the crowd could play a factor in Florida securing their first victory over the Seminoles since 2013.

"It will be rocking. It will be electric in here,” he said. “Of course, against a program like Florida State, the rivalry and all that. Sunday afternoon it oughta be loud, it’s oughta be exciting.

As much of a factor as an energized environment may play, the fundamentals of the game are the main focus for White, saying it’s all about “how we defend and how we run offense against them.”

