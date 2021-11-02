What Did We Learn From the Gators 80-57 Exhibition Win Over Embry-Riddle?

Five takeaways from the Florida Gators' 23-point exhibition victory over the Embry-Riddle Eagles at home.

The Florida Gators extended their exhibition game win streak to 32 with an 80-57 win over Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Monday night.

Before tipping off their regular season against Elon next Tuesday, the new-look Gators roster had an opportunity to get their feet wet in front of a live audience for the first time. After a slow first half, entering the halftime break with just a six-point lead, UF found a groove in the second 20 minutes to cruise to a comfortable 23-point victory.

Serving as an opportunity for Florida to receive valuable reps in the critical gelling process for the plethora of new faces, the game provided a first look at the strengths and weaknesses of the 2021-22 squad.

Here are five extensive takeaways from the exhibition matchup and how they pertain to Florida’s potential for success this season.

Brandon McKissic has the skillset to be a two-way star.

In his first action in a Florida Gators' uniform, Brandon McKissic did not disappoint.

Transferring from UMKC in the offseason, there was a considerable buzz about the all-around skillset that McKissic brought to the table for the Gators this season.

The biggest unknown was if his talents would translate to the SEC.

Playing against a Division-II team in Embry-Riddle, McKissic wasn't tested with the level of skill he will face in the heat of Florida's season, but he asserted himself as a breakout candidate with an efficient evening on both ends of the floor.

McKissic was a vital part of Florida's offensive attack as a scorer, making nearly 54% of his field-goal attempts while hitting 5-for-7 (71.4%) of his shots from downtown.

Leading all scorers with 20 points, he was a catalyst in the Gators run that grew their lead significantly in the second half. In that span, McKissic showed the traits that made him a desirable target in the transfer portal, knocking down a triple then forcing a shot clock violation on defense.

Accounting for two rebounds, one steal and one block assist on the evening, McKissic proclaimed himself as a Swiss army knife that head coach Mike White can lean on to succeed in all facets of the game.

If there is one player that has the potential to fill the void of star power for the Gators this season, McKissic is that guy.

Length, athleticism and aggressiveness defensively will guide the Gators.

The defining characteristics of the Gators are their length, athleticism and aggressiveness on the defensive end. Throughout the night, Florida was a scrappy bunch that contended with the physicality brought by Embry-Riddle.

In addition, UF got better on that end as the game went on as a unit and as individuals. Namely, Charleston Southern guard transfer Phlandrous Fleming showed his willingness to do the dirty work for the betterment of the team, diving for loose balls and using his length to tally six rebounds and one steal.

"Defensively, I thought we had stretches where we were pretty good," White said.

This is a versatile group of multi-dimensional pieces that will look to dominate as defenders and turn defense into offense.

Increased ball movement is going to create open shots.

The most noticeable difference from last year's style of play compared to this year was the ability to spread the ball around early and often.

Drifting away from the isolation ball that elite scoring guard Tre Mann operated last season, Florida came out of the tunnel with an emphasis on moving the ball from player to player with purpose. Florida showed a knack for swinging the ball around the perimeter and into the low post, where center Colin Castleton commanded double teams and kicked it back outside in the first 10 minutes of the contest.

Proving to be a selfless team that values good looks over personal stat lines, the Gators made it difficult on the Embry-Riddle defense to defend them. However, they bailed the Eagles out by missing over 60% of their field-goal attempts.

"We passed it fairly well," White said. "We didn’t shoot it great, of course, and didn’t finish at the rim very well. ... I think we’ll all see at times this team having games where we’re saying we passed it really well.”

Still, Florida combined for 18 total assists and just nine turnovers and showed the potential to be a challenging unit for man-to-man defenses this season.

The question that will define their season-long production is: Can they knock them down?

Tyree Appleby embraced his role as a spark plug off the bench.

Last year, he was the starting point guard. This year, he’s gearing up to be the Gators’ sixth-man.

In an unexpected turn of events, incumbent starter Tyree Appleby came off the bench on Monday night, as transfers Myreon Jones and McKissic were given the nod at the one and two spots to begin the game.

Playing a significant role for the Gators last season, Appleby was considered a lock in the starting lineup as the lone guard with experience in Mike White’s system. However, that isn't the plan heading into the regular season.

Despite coming off the bench, Appleby is still a significant contributor, playing the most minutes for UF.

Against Embry-Riddle, he provided a jolt of energy on multiple occasions, continuing to showcase his high motor and expertise when pushing the basketball in transition.

“Tyree is a great competitor,” forward Anthony Duruji said postgame. “He’s one of those other guys that gets us going and definitely leads us. I think he is going to have a great season and I can’t wait to see what he does. He just brings that energy and spark to our team.”

Kickstarting the Gators in the second half with two corner three’s - one being a four-point play - on back-to-back possessions, Appleby embraced his new role and excelled in it.

The second-year Gator led the team in assists with seven and only turned the ball over twice, a point of emphasis for him specifically coming into the season, according to White.

Appleby will need to continue his efficient outing off the bench for Florida to reach their potential.

Exhibition games are to work out the kinks. Florida did that.

At the beginning of the season, there will always be growing pains that must be worked through to reach peak performance.

On Monday, Florida had a chance to test their limits against a talented - albeit lesser - Embry-Riddle team. In doing so, they were tasked with working through the weakness that has defined them in recent memory, scoring droughts.

Starting hot by scoring 11 points in the first four minutes of the game, Florida looked to be on their way to a high-scoring, easy win over the Eagles. However, a lid was put on the bucket from that point forward in the first half.

Unable to get anything to fall, the Gators perused their way to a six-point lead heading into the locker room and were shooting an abysmal 4-18 from three. As a result, UF returned from the break with an emphasis on attacking the interior of the Eagles' defense.

Establishing a rhythm after a few strong finishes in the paint, Florida handled the adversity well and returned to the three-point line with greater success as a result. They finished the contest at 12-35.

As a unit that hasn't played together much, there will be times that they run into obstacles this season. It all boils down to how they handle it.

On Monday, they worked out the early season kinks with string in-game adjustments.

