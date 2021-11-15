Important Takeaways From the Florida Gators Thrashing of FSU

Two major takeaways from the Florida Gators dominant win over Florida State to get back in the series win column.

The Florida Gators got over the hump of beating a Florida State team that has had their number through most of the 2010s.

Coming out on top 71-55, the Gators were an exciting group to watch due to their constant activity on both ends of the floor and the evident passion with which they play with.

On top of the realization that the Gators can be a legitimate contender come March, and Colin Castleton is playing his way into being drafted, two things were evident in Sunday’s expectation-setting and confidence-boosting win.

Below are AllGators' two most important takeaways from the game.

The Gators are deep at the guard position

In the offseason, the Gators were looking to replenish a depleted roster with talent from the transfer portal. While they looked everywhere, Florida’s position of interest was at guard, where they added three transfers to replace their offensive catalyst from a year ago in Tre Mann.

In their first few exposures to live-action, the return on investment is looking to be a net positive for head coach Mike White. It has allowed the Gators to utilize rotation in abundance, keeping players fresh and active on both ends of the court.

That depth was evident Sunday.

Florida got into foul trouble midway through the first half, forcing White to sit primary ball handlers Tyree Appleby and Brandon McKissic for extensive periods. In the nine minutes they weren’t on the floor, Myreon Jones and freshman Elijah Kennedy served as the main backcourt duo.

In his limited time, Kennedy proved to be more than just a bridge piece for Florida while the main contributors were out. He was a factor.

Ending the Gators cold spell from beyond the arc, Kennedy knocked down UFs second triple of the contest with under four minutes left in the first half. On the ensuing Florida State possession, Kennedy’s suffocating defense on Cam’ron Fletcher forced a turnover, giving the Gators a chance to retake the lead.

His impact wasn’t game-altering, but it showed promise that Florida could have reliable pieces deep in the rotation to utilize as the season rolls on.

The Gators guards — including Phlandrous Fleming Jr. — combined to finish with 41 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals. While everyone brings something different to the table, they’re a complementary group that can take the Gators on a deep tournament run.

Florida didn’t just beat Florida State; they imposed their will on them

Following the Gators victory over Florida State on Sunday, Seminoles head coach Leonard Hamilton gave an interesting quote in his postgame press conference.

“I thought they out-Florida State’d Florida State,” he said. “They did to us what we’ve been accustomed to doing to other people.”

That was a fact.

Florida played with the high-effort, suffocating defense and a presence on the boards that have had the Seminoles in a position to contend for national championships in the past few seasons.

Kickstarting their victory with a 13-0 run in the second half, the Gators made a living out of turning defense into offense.

Whether they were pressuring FSU into one of their 17 turnovers on the day, attacking the glass when shots went up or pestering the group into taking bad shots, Florida confirmed White’s assertion that this year’s team prides itself on the defensive end.

As a result, Florida added nearly 30% of their points off turnovers, capitalizing on the opportunities they created with stout defense.

The most impressive facet of the contest was their ability to remain grounded, a true sign of a great team in college basketball.

As a team that is still new to playing as a unit, the Gators showed incredible maturity to hold on to their sizable lead. Not allowing their focus to waver, Florida continued to pressure the Noles on both ends of the court, making it difficult for guys outside of Malik Osborne to score the basketball.

Whatever UF planned to do, they were able to execute at a high level against an FSU team that won’t lose much this season and rarely by double-digits when they do.

Ultimately, they proved to be too much for Hamilton’s squad, indicative of their 11-rebound advantage and a 16-point advantage on the scoreboard.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.