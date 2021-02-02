Florida Gators Forward Colin Castleton Earns SEC Player of the Week Honors

The Florida Gators are currently on a four-game winning streak, and have picked up yet another honor for the team, one of its players named SEC Player of the Week.

For the second time this season, Florida Gators junior forward Colin Castleton has earned SEC Player of the Week honors.

The award comes just after the Gators picked up a road victory against No. 11 West Virginia. Castleton would go on to lead the team with 21 points, seven rebounds and five blocked shots. He achieved that by scoring 15 of his 21 points against WVU in the second half while shooting 9-for-9 from the free-throw line.

"In the Gators first game of the week, Castleton scored all 13 points of his points vs. Vanderbilt in the second half, helping the Gators win their third straight SEC game. In two games against the Commodores this season, Castleton totaled six first-half points and 30 second-half points," Florida added in its release on Monday.

"Castleton joins Joakim Noah as the only Florida big men to win multiple SEC Player of the Week recognitions in the same season and the seventh Gator overall."

Not unnoticed by the masses, Castleton has become a rock for the Gators since stepping foot on the court. He remains a cornerstone for its success, and will likely continue to play a major role for Mike White's Florida Gators in the near future.

On Monday, Florida landed in the Associated Press' Top-25, falling at No. 22, the first time the team has landed in the top 25 since November of 2019, quite a feat.

Following Florida's impressive 85-80 victory over WVU, Castleton did make sure to note that one of the issues they've had, fouling, will need to be corrected upon its return to Florida and prior to its matchup against South Carolina on Wednesday.

“Coach (White) keeps telling us to stop fouling. We’re going to have to go back to Florida and keep working on that," said Castleton.

"It’s one of our biggest deficiencies, just keep fouling. Not showing our hands. Really bad fouls. I think we have to keep working on that so we can help the flow of the game and do what we do best, which is get on runs. At the end of the day, we have to stop fouling.”