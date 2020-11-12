SI.com
2021 Guard Kowacie Reeves Signs With Florida Gators

Zach Goodall

The lone commit in Florida's basketball recruiting class of 2021 has put pen to paper. Westside (Macon, Ga.) guard Kowacie Reeves signed his National Letter of Intent with the Gators on Wednesday. In the middle of his senior season of high school, Reeves will join the team as a freshman for the 2021-22 season.

Reeves, a 6-foot-5, 170-pound wing, is a consensus four-star prospect who committed to Florida over Georgia Tech and Stanford in April. Florida was the first school to offer Reeves, back in 2018.

As a junior at Westside, Reeves averaged 21.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.4 steals, and one block per game, in 26 contests. Reeves has connected on 41% of his career shots, hitting 32% from three-point range.

Below, you can find a quick scouting report on Reeves' game from Sports Illustrated All-American basketball recruiting director Jason Jordan. As head coach Mike White looks to create a faster offense moving forward compared to his unit a year ago, Reeves appears to be an ideal addition to the Gators' backcourt.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. is a great prospect for Mike White's uptempo style because he's a long wing who can fill it up from the perimeter and he can get around his man and knock down the mid-range jump shot as well.

His length allows him to play the passing lanes really well and he's got a strong feel for the game on both ends. He's a capable ball-handler and can create his own shot; he's at his best when he's in attack mode and he rarely leaves that state mentally.

