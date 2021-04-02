Florida Gators Land Guard Brandon McKissic From the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Florida Gators add a much-needed piece in the backcourt to replace a void left by their departures.

Help is on the way for the new-look Florida Gators basketball squad.

After the seven of departures that have occurred since the end of the 2020-21 season, Florida is in dire need of replacements at nearly every position.

The most important position of need is at guard, with the burden of replacing the production left behind by future NBA guard Tre Mann and transfer Noah Locke.

On Friday afternoon, Florida secured a vital piece to its roster reconstruction in the form of grad transfer guard Brandon McKissic from the University of Missouri Kansas City.

Announcing his commitment to Florida over the likes of Kansas, Missouri, Kansas State, Oregon State and others, McKissic stops the bleeding currently occurring in Gainesville.

Playing four seasons for the Roos, the 6-foot-3 Ferguson, Mo. native saw sustained success as a premiere scorer at the Division-II level.

Accounting for 17.2 points per game in 2020 — shooting a whopping 51 percent from the floor — McKissic provides an immediate scoring presence alongside Tyree Appleby to the Gators lineup.

The most intriguing factor about McKissic stretches further than his overall shooting percentage. Instead, his prowess from beyond the arc creates excitement for the future of the Florida defense.

While knocking down 42.9 percent of all three-pointers last season is impressive enough, McKissic shot 62.5 percent from deep when deemed wide open, an incredible note on his resume. Adding on 3.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest paired with a stout defensive game, McKissic steps into the Gators lineup as a multi-faceted guard that looks to elevate the team's overall production as a complete player.

As Florida looks to restructure its roster going into next season, the addition of McKissic serves as a component to aid the team's depth as well as a talented centerpiece for the unit to build around.

McKissic should see starting time next season, likely allowing for Kowaice Reeves — unless they employ the three-guard lineup seen last season — to be eased into the lineup as a freshman.