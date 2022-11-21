Skip to main content

Former Gators HC Lon Kruger Inducted into College Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Gators head coach Lon Kruger was honored for illustrious coaching career with National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame induction on Sunday.

Former Florida Gators head coach Lon Kruger was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

He joined eight other former staples in the college game in Kansas City for the induction ceremony, including former coaches John Beilein, Jim Calhoun, Jerry Krause and Roy Williams. Former players Richard Hamilton, Larry Miller, Frank Selvy and the late Jimmy Walker in the 2022 class.

Kruger was an integral piece to building the basketball program at the University of Florida to relevance in the 1990s and led the Gators to their first Final Four appearance in program history in 1994.

He held a 140-80 record over six seasons with the Gators and was a two-time SEC Coach of the Year.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kruger was followed by fellow Florida great Billy Donovan, who capitalized on the foundation Kruger built to bring home the first and second national championship victories in Gators' history in back-to-back seasons. 

The Kansas native began his head coaching career with his alma mater Kansas State, where he found early success by taking the Wildcats to four tournament appearances in all four seasons. 

He is responsible for taking five different programs to the NCAA Tournament during his stints at Kansas State, Florida, UNLV, Illinois and Oklahoma.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.

Daejon Reynolds
Football

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators' Loss to Vanderbilt

By Brandon Carroll
Marcus Stokes
Recruiting

Florida Withdraws QB Commit Marcus Stokes' Scholarship Offer

By Brandon Carroll
Ventrell Miller
Football

Gators LB Ventrell Miller to Miss Half vs. FSU After 'Heartbreaking' Ejection

By Zach Goodall
Gators-Vandy
Football

Florida Gators Fall to Vanderbilt on the Road for First Time Since 1988, 31-24

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier
Football

Gators Sleepwalking Against Vanderbilt, Trail 14-6 at Halftime

By Brandon Carroll
AR MW
Football

Florida vs. Vanderbilt: Info, Odds, Where to Watch and More

By Zach Goodall
Vanderbilt
Football

Still Need Tickets for Florida vs. Vanderbilt?

By Zach Goodall
Todd Golden
Basketball

Second-Half Surge Helps Gators Overcome 17-Point Deficit, Defeat FSU

By Brandon Carroll