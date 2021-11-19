Three Takeaways From Florida Gators 81-45 Dismantling of Milwaukee

Three takeaways from the Florida Gators dismantling of Milwaukee on Thursday.

It was another eventful and dominant victory in Exactech Arena for the Florida Gators.

On Thursday, UF took the floor for their third game of the 2021-22 season, looking to continue the upward trend they have been on since the year commenced against the Milwaukee Panthers.

Routing UWM 81-45, Florida did just that, continuing to impress with their high level of play on both ends of the court.

Below are AllGators' three takeaways from Florida's dismantling of Milwaukee.

Florida's elite defense can bail out the offense while the new pieces mesh

During the Mike White era of Florida basketball, scoring droughts have plagued the Gators from realizing their potential as a unit and deter fans from putting their faith in the Gators.

Subjected to extended scoreless stretches, UF has dug deep holes that they have been unable to climb out of in the past.

Through the first three games, they've proven that to no longer be the case. Not the fact that the scoring droughts won't occur, but more so that it won't be a detriment to their success.

Given the oft-mentioned influx of new pieces arriving to the program this offseason, it's expected for the offense to endure periods of low scoring. But now, the droughts are minimalized as the other team is being held in limbo by an elite defensive unit.

Averaging an allowed 53.7 points per game and 14.7 turnovers forced per game, the effort and execution of the defense have been suffocating force for the offenses Florida has faced so far.

But there's more to it than just creating an abundance of stops.

Not only does has the defensive activity hindered opposing teams from scoring the basketball, but it has been a major factor in resetting the offensive attack by creating mismatches in transition and points off turnovers.

They showed that with 18 points off turnovers Thursday.

Relying on the defense to carry the weight of offensive inefficiencies on their shoulders is unlikely to be a sustainable practice as the year goes on. However, it can suffice long enough for the players to mesh in the half-court offense.

Building chemistry is essential for creating high-quality shots, which has been flashed at points this season. Florida has the luxury to work through the imminent growing pains for an unfamiliar group with in-game reps, thanks to the defensive expertise.

If they take advantage of that unusual luxury, it's not too early to deem them a contender when March rolls around.

The Gators dominated in the paint

It was the Colin Castelton show in Gainesville. I know it's getting repetitive, but it's no less valid than the last time I wrote it.

Thirty-nine NBA scouts filled the O'Connell Center on Thursday evening, mostly to watch Milwaukee's star guard Patrick Baldwin Jr. at work.

However, it was Castleton who stole the show and aided UF in one of the most crucial aspects of any offense.

Accounting 19 points and 10 rebounds, Castleton played a monumental role in Florida's manhandling of Milwaukee inside and continued to be an unstoppable force near the basket on both ends of the court.

Combining for a total of 40 points in the paint, the Gators found a living around the rim, finishing with 10 layups and eight dunks.

Meanwhile, players like Anthony Duruji and Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had success inside as well, providing sparks on multiple occasions with two-handed slams.

They each tallied 12 points.

The Gators presence on the interior is little surprise given the focal point of the offensive attack is the four and five spots, starting with Castleton and complemented by the athleticism of Duruji.

The Gators production inside adds an extra dimension to the scoring attack and can expedite the meshing process discussed in takeaway one.

However, to produce in the paint the way they have against two teams that are bigger on paper in their past two outings – specifically on the boards – Florida is executing beyond anything they have seen since the late 2000s and early 2010s.

That's a good sign for things to come.

Florida responded the best way possible after an emotional victory

Prevailing in their early-season test against Florida State, the Gators were under a microscope against a dangerously talented Milwaukee team.

Ranked as the No. 24 team in the nation, Pat Baldwin Sr. and Baldwin Jr. arrived in Gainesville attempting to push UF off the pedestal they claimed onto on Sunday.

Under Mike White, Florida has been subject to playing down to their opponents after monumental victories, reverting to undisciplined and, frankly, poor basketball following what was seemed to be a breakthrough. The latest example was a two-game losing streak following a road victory versus No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers in 2020-21.

However, that was not the case against the Panthers in the O'Connell Center Thursday. Instead, Florida continued imposing their will on their opposition, staking their claim as one of the most disciplined teams to perform under White, possibly ever.

Applying pressure on the defensive end from start to finish – a staple of the 2021-22 team through three games – and finding their rhythm offensively out of the halftime break, Florida would make quick work of their visitors from the north.

Beginning the second half up 33-22 on Milwaukee, the Gators played arguably their best basketball of the season to this point, executing in all facets. This was highlighted by an assertive 30-4 run.

Overcoming a sluggish shooting performance in the first 20 minutes, the Tyree Appleby-led onslaught of points widened the margin to 39 with nearly eight minutes remaining.

Appleby was responsible for 12 of his 14 points in the second half, cashing in on four shots from beyond the arc to kickstart the Florida offense. Simultaneously – after conceding just 22 points in the first half – they turned up the heat defensively to force eight of the Milwaukee 13 turnovers in period two.

It wasn't perfect by any means. There is still room for Florida to improve. Namely, when it comes to avoiding scoring slumps in the first half.

But, the Gators avoided a letdown following an emotional victory. They continued their reign of terror on opponents to begin the season and lived up to the expectations they have set out for themselves following their win over FSU.

That's a testament to the leadership and maturity White compiled in the offseason as it pertains to the roster and coaching staff.

