Three Takeaways From the Gators Second-Round SEC Tournament Victory

Three takeaways from the Florida Gators second round victory in the SEC tournament over Vanderbilt.

Winning the two previous matchups with the Commodores in the 2020-21 season, the Florida Gators went into their matchup with Vanderbilt on Thursday looking to complete the trifecta against a scrappy Jerry Stackhouse-led team.

Despite a successful run by the Commodores midway through the second half that closed a ten-point Gators lead to gain control, Vanderbilt’s fatigue of two games in two days proved fatal as they failed to score in the final four minutes.

Securing the victory 69 to 63, the Gators were led by a familiar recipe for success by way of point guard Tre Mann in his return to action after being held out of the regular-season finale. Mann added 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists to the scoreboard — finishing around the rim for the bulk of his points — to give Florida a six-point win and set themselves up for third-round action on Friday.

For now, here are three takeaways from the Gators' second-round tournament win over Scottie Pippen Jr. and company.

Noah Locke steps up

With former second fiddle to Mann's excellence in Colin Castelton taking a step back in recent contests, the Gators have been looking for a complementary offensive piece to Mann on the offensive end.

On Thursday against Vanderbilt, a high octane first-half performance by the gators sharpshooter in Noah Locke provided UF with the spark they needed to overcome a pesky Commodores team.

Accounting for 11 first-half points, Locke shot four for six from the field, knocking down three shots from behind the arc in the process.

Despite tailing off in the second-half, Locke continued to make his mark in unusual ways for the usual off-ball guard. Uncharacteristically, Locke handled the rock at the top of the key, operating in dribble-drive to hit a running floater with 10:30 remaining in the second half to push the Gators up ten-point.

Playing in a way that significantly aided Florida to their 69 points, Locke would consistently find a way to elevate the Gators' scoring attack, coming away with his high in points scored since Feb. 6 (13) and one assist on the afternoon.

Florida will continue needing to find production from a player not wearing number one. If Locke can produce double-digit points with consistency, the Gators will be in a good spot for the longevity of the SEC tournament and into the NCAA tournament play.

Florida dominates points in the paint battle

The Florida Gators are not often the most dynamic team around the rim due to the trio of guards that the team consistently operates with on the court.

However, in a six-point victory over the Commodores, Florida made their mark inside the paint with a dominant presence at the rack that Vandy struggled to answer to.

Scoring 34 of their 69 total points from inside the paint, including 10 layups and eight dunks, the Gators outscored Vanderbilt by 16 on the interior without the viable presence of a consistent big man on the day. With Mann operating as a catalyst for creating pressure down low on the Commodores defense, Florida walked away from the court in Nashville having recorded 49 percent of their points in the paint.

Knocking down a total of 38 points (55 percent of 69) from two-point range, the Gators utilized what was working on the offensive end to overcome an onslaught of triples from Vanderbilt midway through the second half to regain composure and reign victoriously on the day.

Overall, Florida struggled from the field as a team, shooting just 40 percent from the floor on the day. However, by capitalizing on the easy buckets inside, Mike White's squad lives to fight another day.

Tyree Appleby and Scottie Lewis create focus concerns for the Gators basketball squad in March

A well-discussed storyline for the Florida Gators throughout the season has been their desire to be on the court.

The Florida Gators have been through an abundance of turmoil throughout the 2020-21 season.

With the experience of playing in a pandemic-riddled season — that has consisted of two outbreaks within the program — and the loss of best player and teammate Keyontae Johnson in game four against Florida State, the status of the Gators season has been up in the air on multiple occasions.

As a result, the idea that the continued desire to play has been affected circulates around the program, especially during the times of struggle they have faced in recent weeks.

Prior to game time on Thursday, starting guard Tyree Appleby and reserve forward Scottie Lewis added to that narrative, showing up late to a Gators pregame walk through.

Despite it not being ridiculously heinous, the issue of punctuality in a time where the season is possibly on the line is not an ideal situation for those on the team attempting to push forward with their season.

Seeing the bench early on as disciplinary action by White — a staple of his coaching tenure to punish players for undesirable actions — Appleby and Lewis found playing time later in the half as the 10th and 11th players in the Florida rotation.

In a setting where the Gators are on the road in Nashville, partaking in a tournament that has the team staying in a singular hotel and relying on team transportation to get the squad to the arena, the tardiness of Lewis and Appleby — despite their combined 13 points, five rebounds and five assists contributing to the UF win — is inexcusable for a team that is looking to formulate a substantial — yet unlikely — push in the postseason.

The Gators will return to the court in Nashville for a third meeting with Tennessee at 2:00 pm on ESPN Friday.

You can hear Tre Mann's thoughts on the Gators' victory in his postgame interview with ESPN's Marty Smith below.