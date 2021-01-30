Takeaways: Florida Gators Upset West Virginia in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Florida extends their win streak to four with a huge upset victory over the 11th-ranked team in the country.

Colin Castleton stands with the ball at the top of the key, with multiple West Virginia defenders swarming around him.

Having the ball deflected and looking as if it will be taken back in the other direction to cut the Gators lead to one, Castleton recovers control, drives into the lane with two WVU defenders, lays it up and into the bucket and is fouled by Miles McBride, sending Castleton to the free-throw line to push the margin to six.

As a deciding play in a high-scoring affair, the Gators battled through turmoil (seen majorly in the first half) as they have all season long, both on and off the court.

On Saturday afternoon, the Florida Gators participated in one of 11 games in the battle for conference prominence between the SEC and Big 12.

As a yearly midseason challenge that breaks up the monotonous drag of conference play, several intriguing matchups like (9) Alabama at (24) Oklahoma and (15) Kansas at (18) Tennessee set the field of heavyweight bouts in the 2020-21 season.

Last year, the Gators hosted the Baylor Bears at home in the Stephen C O’Connell center as part of the challenge, falling in defeat 72-to-61.

Hoping to bode better this time around, Florida drew the four-loss West Virginia Mountaineers. Going into Morgantown and coming away with an 85-to-80 statement victory, the Gators’ argument as a legitimate contender has been given legs.

Here are three takeaways from the Gators' 5-point upset win.

This is the defining moment of the Gators season

It doesn’t get bigger than this.

Playing in the SEC/Big 12 challenge, Florida was matchup up with one of the best teams the NCAA has to offer on national television and prevailed in a big way to get their tenth win of the season.

Recently, during their four-game win streak, UF has been on the brink of establishing themselves as legitimate players in the SEC in their past few matchups, but the ghost of Florida basketball’s past continued to create skepticism.

Following the events that occurred with star forward Keyontae Johnson against FSU early in the season, the Gators have consistently prevailed over challenges they have been faced both on and off the court.

Overcoming the obstacles that have been set in their path, UF has been battle-tested. They’ve been knocked down but continue to find their way to their feet. As of late, they have been the ones standing tall in the end.

On Saturday, Mike White’s squad jumped another hurdle en route to an improbable story. To give credit where credit is due, Florida’s success is a direct testament to the job White has done this season.

The win over West Virginia means little for their standing in the SEC, but everything for their confidence as a unit. At this point, it’s still too early to tell if Florida is destined for a postseason run.

However, a corner has seemingly been turned to indicate that possibility is not a far stretch from reality.

Loads of offense; lack of defense

The over in this game hit, and it hit big.

Despite the consistent effort from both teams throughout the game, containing the opposition from scoring was easier said than done.

As a game that consisted of constant trips to the foul line, increased ball movement and spells of knockdown three-point shooting, Florida and West Virginia went blow for blow until the final buzzer.

Combining for 165 points, both squads scored well-above their season average on the day.

For West Virginia, Derek Culver and Sean McNeil led the scoring onslaught in the WVU Coliseum with 28 and 21 points respectively.

As a one-two punch that consisted of a shadowing presence both down low and beyond the arc, the Mountaineers looked as if it could pull away from the Gators at multiple points, but UFs own scoring excellence proved otherwise.

Thriving behind Castleton’s 21 and Noah Locke’s 19 points on the afternoon, Florida shot 48.1% from the field and 47.1% from deep by way of consistent ball movement to create open looks. Coming away with 15 assists, the Gators were able to combat the energy of the West Virginia squad to claim a season-defining victory.

Florida had no answer for Derek Culver

Coming into the contest, Florida was game planning to stop West Virginia’s big man on the offensive end but were largely ineffective in that regard.

Employing Castleton, Payne, and Jason Jitoboh throughout, the Gators defense couldn’t find a way to stop the big man from imposing his will to get to the bucket.

Dominating the first half by scoring half of the Mountaineers 42 points, Culver would account for 21 points and five rebounds in the first half of play, shooting 6-for-6 from the field and 9-for-11 from the charity stripe.

Cooling down in the second half due to Florida's relentless defensive effort, Culver would finish the contest with 28 points and 12 rebounds, doing all he could to avoid Bob Huggins squad’s fifth loss of the season.

However, despite the final outcome, Culver played a significant part in the West Virginia scoring attack and highlighted a weak spot in Florida’s defense in the process.

Proving that a true big man can find success inside against the Gators' defense, Florida will likely be subject to opposing teams attacking with their big men offensively in games going forward, given the success Culver had.

Stopping that attack could be the deciding factor for the Gators season. Will they make a legitimate NCAA tournament run or be another flash in the pan that results in underachievement in the end?