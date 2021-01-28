Three Takeaways from the Florida Gators Third-Straight Victory

The Florida Gators extended their winning streak to three games on Wednesday night against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Break out your brooms! We have a sweep on our hands.

Taking down Vanderbilt for the second time this season, the Florida Gators extended their winning streak to three games.

Led by Tre Mann and Colin Castleton with a combined 28 points, the shooting streak that has led Florida as of late, was a collective effort against Vanderbilt.

Shooting 51.9% from the floor and 75% from the charity stripe, including clutch free throws down the stretch, Florida handed the Commodores their sixth loss in SEC action.

Doing so in rather uninspiring fashion — due to the near squandering of a 22-point lead in the second half — the 78 to 71 victory was an up-and-down affair that gave little hope for their chances when they enter the SEC/Big 12 Challenge against West Virginia on Saturday.

Here are three takeaways from the Gators' win over Vanderbilt at home on Wednesday night.

Scottie Lewis has returned

He’s back.

Despite being expected to see limited playing time in his return to the court, Scottie Lewis returned in a high volume, seeing the third-most minutes on the team with 28.

Scoring 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting, four assists and one rebound in his return, Lewis performed well on the offensive end but faltered in the department his name reigns synonymous with. Defense.

Defending one of the best scorers in the SEC in Scottie Pippen Jr., Lewis was able to come away with four steals on the evening but struggled to keep Pippen off the scoreboard.

Accounting for 32 points and six assists, Pippen orchestrated the second comeback scare on the Gators in as many games (see takeaway below for more).

While it may not have been the most efficient night on the floor for Lewis — and his return caused the Gators to look out of sync at points — his presence of length and athleticism adds an extra piece to the Gators unit ahead of a heavyweight bout on Saturday.

Inability to hold keep games at a distance can be the plaguing factor of UFs season

The Gators have been rolling as of late, winning their last three contests following an inconsistent start to the season.

Finding their groove via a high efficiency from the field, Florida has built themselves big leads in the past week. Against Tennessee, Florida came out of the gates with an unexpected bang, keeping Tennessee at more than an arm's length.

As a result, the train of Florida basketball chugged along to win by a 26-point margin.

In their last two matchups, the train has fallen off the tracks before they reach the station.

On Wednesday against, the Gators struggled with foul trouble in the first half, keeping the game close heading into the locker room break. A trend that would turn around for the better in the second half.

Vanderbilt, led by Pippen and Dylan Disu, fought back late to cut the Gators' 22-point lead to four with just 39 seconds remaining.

Scoring their last field goal 3:21 left in the game, the Gators' inefficiencies in the late portion of the contest didn’t plague their chances at success, majorly due to the fact that Vanderbilt has struggled in their own right this season.

However, as the year rolls on, failing to close out games against the lesser team will begin to translate to losses against the best of the best in the NCAA, inhibiting the team's long-term success, especially as they travel to Morgantown on Saturday.

Anthony Duruji falls as a casualty in the Payne-Castleton era of Gators basketball

When the switch to a big man dominated lineup for the Florida Gators was made on Wednesday night against Vanderbilt, year-long starter Anthony Duruji became the major casualty.

Despite being a major piece to the success Florida saw in the first portions of life without Keyontae Johnson, the 6-foot-7, 220-pound junior was a non-factor in Florida’s win.

Averaging just six points and four rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game, Duruji’s defensive efforts and 40.3% field goal percentage has been his strong suits on the year.

Seeing just seven minutes throughout the entire contest, Duruji accounted for five points, two rebounds and one assist but was given a limited amount of opportunities in favor of the length that Omar Payne and Castleton provide to the Gators lineup.

Likely to see a major similar decrease in playing time as the year rolls on — especially in Lewis’s return as one more player in the rotation — a player that looked as if he would begin to flourish has suddenly become an individual lost in the shuffle.