Florida's Keyontae Johnson Showing Progress; Games Postponed

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed on the floor against Florida State on Saturday, has shown steady signs of improvement in the past few days.

After being in critical but stable condition and being placed in a medically-induced coma and transported from Tallahassee back to Gainesville, Johnson is now in stable condition. awake, sitting up and able to respond to simple commands according to the university.

"Keyontae Johnson continues to show truly encouraging signs of progress as he undergoes tests and further evaluation at UF Health," athletic director Scott Stricklin said on Thursday via a release. "He and his family have again expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers and well-wishes."

With Johnson still at the hospital, Florida basketball has postponed more games. In addition to Wednesday's game against UNF postponed with an unknown makeup date, the three games following have also been postponed.

Those games were against Florida Atlantic on Dec. 19, Florida A&M on Dec. 20 and James Madison on Dec. 22. These three games, along with the UNF game, were all supposed to be at the O'Connell Center in Gainesville.

The 3-1 Gators have not taken the court since the FSU game where Johnson collapsed. After an offer to stop the game from Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton, the team discussed amongst themselves and elected to finish out the game.

Florida lost that game by a score of 83-71. Johnson's collapse was early in the first half and UF was without its leading scorer for most of the game.

It is unknown at this time what the future of Johnson's basketball season will look like. It is also unknown when the Gators will take the court again.