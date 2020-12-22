Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released From Hospital

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was released from the hospital on Tuesday, according to a release from the team. Johnson was at UF Health Shands due to collapsing on the court against Florida State 10 days ago.

"Today is a great day! Keyontae is being released from the hospital. We continue to be amazed at the pace of his recovery and look forward to spending Christmas together as a family," Johnson's family said in the release.

The cause for Johnson's collapse is still unknown. His family also commented on that and how that information is still developing.

"Along with so many well wishes and prayers, we've understandably gotten questions about the cause and extent of Keyontae's illness," his family said. "As much as everyone involved wants firm answers, the process to draw definitive conclusions continues, and we ask for patience as the medical professionals continue their work."

Johnson has steadily improved from "critical but stable" condition on the day of his collapse to being released from the hospital in 10 days. He also posted this video on his Twitter just six days after the collapse.

In addition to this video, Johnson was seen in a video dancing with teammates that visited him at UF Health. He was standing and dancing under his own power.

Johnson is Florida's leading scorer so far in this young season. Before the FSU game, in which he only played four minutes before the collapse, Johnson averaged 19.7 points per game through UF's first three contests.

Florida has not played a game since Florida State. Four matchups against UNF, FAU, Florida A&M and James Madison were postponed. It is unknown when Florida will take the court again for certain.