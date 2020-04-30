AllGators
Florida Gators Land Commitment from 2021 Guard Kowacie Reeves Jr.

Donavon Keiser

Today, Florida Gators head coach Mike White and his staff landed a big commitment, earning a pledge from high four-star Kowacie Reeves Jr. A 2021 combo guard from Macon, Georgia. Reeves chose the Gators over the likes of Georgia Tech and Stanford, as he had visited both Tech and Stanford before making a commitment. 

Florida hosted the 6-6, 170-pound guard multiple times over the past few years, including two visits to Gainesville, one unofficial and an official in October 2019. The mutual interest made his decision a no-brainer, as the Gators were the first to offer Reeves back in May of 2018.

The Florida staff stayed in contact over time, building a relationship to lure Reeves away from in-state schools Georgia and Georgia Tech. 

White and his staff have made it a priority to recruit longer guards, such as 6-5, 190-pound shooting guard Niels Lane in the 2020 class. White looks to build a bigger backcourt to create mismatches around the floor, which will especially help on defense. 

Reeves has spectacular scoring ability as he can shoot from the outside and take the ball to the rim, as he is an expert at finishing drives off with wild finishes. Although Reeves' stroke isn't the quickest, he will make you pay for leaving him open at any range. His length on defense makes steals and blocks easy with his long wingspan and tall frame. Reeves is not afraid to take the ball into traffic if need be and can score with defenders in his face. 

The Macon, Georgia standout has consistently performed at a high level over his high school and AAU career, leaving it a no brainer for White and his staff to pursue Reeves as hard as they did. The 247Sports Composite considers Reeves to be the No. 5 combo guard and No. 67 overall prospect in the class of 2021.

You can find Reeves' AAU film from last summer below, and follow him on Twitter here. 

