Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners Schedule Basketball Home-And-Home

GrahamMarsh_

The Florida Gators and Oklahoma Sooners have scheduled a home-and-home with each other for the coming basketball seasons, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. 

The first game will come on Dec. 2, 2020. That game will take place at Exactech Arena in Gainesville. The return game in Norman, Oklahoma, is yet to be determined, but will happen at some point in either the 2021 or 2022 season. 

OU coach Lon Kruger has been at Oklahoma since 2011, coaching the Sooners to a 166-106 record in that time frame. Florida coach Mike White, he is 89-53 with the Gators. 

Both teams in 2019-20 had mediocre seasons. With the season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gators and Sooners finished the year with the exact same overall record (19-12). 

The last time these two teams faced off was early in the 2018-19 season during the Battle for Atlantis tournament. The Sooners, led by now-Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, downed Florida 65-60 in that contest. 

For a measuring stick, both UF and OU played Baylor this past season, a team that was ranked No. 1 in the country when it played UF and OU. Those two games were just five days apart from each other, as Baylor-Oklahoma was Jan. 20 while Baylor-Florida was Jan. 25. 

The Sooners traveled to Waco, Texas, to play the Bears on Baylor's home floor, while BU came to Gainesville to face the Gators. OU held its own, losing just 61-57 in that contest. Meanwhile, UF was dominated thoroughly at home, losing 72-61 and never appearing like it had a shot to come back and make things interesting. 

This decision comes at an interest time, given that college basketball is not completely safe to start on time given COVID-19 concerns. Since it is an out-of-conference battle, it occurs at the earlier part of the season in December, the portion of the year most likely to be impacted. 

But if this series does get played, it certainly adds excitement to a college basketball season that will already enjoy extra hype with March Madness getting cancelled this past season. 

