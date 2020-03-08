AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Locked Into No. 5 Seed in SEC Tournament

Zach Goodall

Editor's note: This story has been edited to fix a scheduling mistake regarding Florida's potential second-round matchup.

Following a disappointing, yet not unusual, loss to the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in their final regular-season game at the O'Connell Center this season in Gainesville, the Florida Gators (19-12, 11-7 SEC) have been named the No. 5 seed in the upcoming SEC Tournament.

Florida entered the weekend in possession of the No. 2 seed, needing a win over Kentucky to seal that spot and earn two days of extra preparation to begin the tournament. The Gators owned a tiebreaker over both LSU and Auburn, at the time.

But despite UK's starting point guard Ashton Hagans missing the game for personal reasons, Florida owning as much as an 18 point lead with less than 12 minutes left in the contest, and even Kentucky head coach John Calipari nearly being ejected for technical fouls, the Gators crumbled when it mattered most.

Thus, the No. 5 seed.

Florida will face the winner of the No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia game, which takes place on Wednesday, March 11th, at 7 P.M. ET in Nashville, Tennessee. The second round will begin the following day, with the Gators set to tip-off against their opponent on Thursday, the 12th, shortly following No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama.

A situation to keep an eye on entering the week will be big-man Kerry Blackshear Jr.'s left wrist sprain, which bothered him at the end of the first half against Kentucky forced him out of the game entirely early in the second half. 

It's close to rocket science to predict just how the Gators will perform on a night to night basis. One game, they'll knock your socks off with all-around domination such as their dismantling of the former No. 4 Auburn. The next, you'll get games like the recent loss to Tennessee and the latest loss to Kentucky.

Which could make them one of two things this upcoming week: A threat in the SEC Tournament, or an early exit.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Takeaways From Florida's 71-70 Loss To Kentucky

Florida dropped a heart-breaker to Kentucky on Saturday. Here are three things we learned.

GrahamMarsh_

by

Ct33

Gators 2021 TE Commit Nick Elksnis: 'I Want to Be the Best Tight End in Florida'

After becoming the latest 2021 commitment to the Gators, tight end Nick Elksnis spoke to reporters and explained his decision and future aspirations.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Baseball is 15-0, and is the Nation's Final Undefeated Team

The Florida Gators are seemingly unstoppable to begin their 2019 season.

Zach Goodall

Jonathan Greenard Reflects on His Season at Florida: 'I Had a Great Time There'

After a productive redshirt senior season at the University of Florida, Jonathan Greenard sets his eyes on the NFL, and reflects on his final year.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Flip 2021 TE Nick Elksnis from Penn State

Florida has now landed its second tight end this week, as Nick Elksnis has committed to the Gators.

Donavon Keiser

Three Keys for Success for Florida Against Kentucky

In their regular-season finale, Florida has a significant opportunity to build their resume against Kentucky. What can Florida do to come out on top in Saturday's bout?

Brandon Carroll

Spring Sleeper: Keep an Eye on Florida WR Trent Whittemore

Trent Whittemore has a great opportunity to emerge as a valuable option at wide receiver for the offense with his spring performance.

Brandon Carroll

by

Zach Goodall

Florida vs. USF: Series Preview and Information

The USF Bulls will make the trip up I-75 for a weekend series against the No. 1 team in the nation.

Zach Goodall

Spring Sleeper: Florida CB Chester Kimbrough Is Bound For A Big Sophomore Season

The rising sophomore posted better numbers in coverage than any qualifying Florida cornerback in 2019.

Donavon Keiser

Florida Gators Post-NFL Combine Seven Round Mock Draft

A new projection of where several Florida Gators 2020 NFL Draft prospects will be selected, following the NFL Combine.

Zach Goodall