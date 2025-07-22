Former Gators Standout Emerges as Summer League Surprise for Nets
With the NBA’s Summer League now complete, one former Florida Gators forward has stood out as one of the top performers on his team.
In HoopsHype’s 2025 NBA Summer League rankings, Tyrese Samuel was listed as the second-best player on the Brooklyn Nets, an impressive feat considering the roster was packed with exciting talent after the franchise made an NBA-record five first-round picks this year
Through three Summer League games, Samuel averaged 11.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. His top performance in Vegas came against the Philadelphia 76ers when he led the team with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
The 6-foot-9 power forward spent the bulk of last season with the Phoenix Suns’ G League affiliate, the Valley Suns. While appearing in 33 games, Samuel averaged 10.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and one block per game.
Before joining the Valley Suns, Phoenix signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract and let him spend training camp and part of preseason with the team.
Shortly after the G League season, Samuel signed a contract with the Vancouver Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League before being placed on the team’s suspended list after joining Brooklyn for the Summer League.
After starting his college career off at Seton Hall, where he averaged 6.7 points and 4.5 rebounds a game across four seasons, Samuel played his final season at Florida where he was an All-SEC selection after averaging 13.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game and helping lead the team to the SEC Tournament championship game and an NCAA Tournament appearance..