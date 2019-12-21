Four Observations From Florida's 65-62 Loss to Utah State

Fourteen shots. Zero makes.

That was how Florida started the game against Utah State in the Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday. As awful as the shooting was, UF somehow managed to have it tied at 27-27 when the first half ended.

In the second half, the Gators began hot and got out to a decent lead. But Sam Merrill for Utah State was sensational with 21 points and nine rebounds on his way to capturing a victory for his team.

Here are four takeaways from this contest:

Kerry Blackshear Jr. is the crutch

It has become obvious as this season has worn on. Blackshear can sense when his teammates are shooting well or not. When the guards are hitting outside shots, he is not nearly as aggressive.

He will play inside-out basketball and find open shooters. But when shots aren't falling, he collects the rock inside and pounds it down low. In the first 12 minutes of this game, Blackshear had 9 of Florida's 12 points. In the last eight minutes, he had two points total while the Gators scored 15 points.

And let's be honest, that's not a bad crutch to have. Blackshear was the only reason this game was close for most of the first half until the shooting heated up. A huge component is his ability to slow the game down if UF is struggling to keep up.

He consistently gets to the line and consistently makes them. He finished the game 15-17 from the free throw line, including sinking the first 15.

Scottie Lewis needs to play smarter

We as media and fans have criticized coach Mike White all season for numerous things. I will be the first to admit that I wrote a column saying White has to unleash Lewis earlier in the season.

And that still remains true. I still believe Florida is best served with an aggressive Lewis. However, he makes indefensible decisions at times. Throughout the season he has made bad passes and turned the ball over. And against Utah State, he threw up an abysmal three-point attempt that was an obvious air-ball.

One bad shot like that does not mean the sky is falling, but it was in the middle of a run where the Gators were playing much better offensive basketball. The occasional mistake will happen and is totally fine, but not a boneheaded shot like that.

Johnson is a chameleon

He can impact the game no matter the type of game being played. If it is the slow pace lead by Blackshear, he can mix it up in the paint and collect rebounds himself. He can also provide plenty of muscle down low defensively.

Then, he has the speed to run in transition with the guards. He has the bounce and enough outside game to keep up with Lewis and the guards when it is time. His in-between skill set has been extremely valuable for Florida all season, and the Gators will need it to make a deep tournament run.

The shooting is just too streaky

Noah Locke comes and goes with his shot and with his involvement in the game in general. Nobody else threatens consistently from beyond the arc, either. UF as a whole shot 23.5 percent from three, only making four total. Twelve points total from behind the three point is simply never going to get it done, especially with the Gators' lack of size.