Four Takeaways From Florida’s Win Over Providence

As the win column stacks, so does the three-point percentage.

Here are four takeaways from Florida’s 83-51 win over Providence on Tuesday night:

Three-point shooting

The Gators have been unbelievably streaky this year so far from beyond the arc. In any game where they shoot well, they are extremely tough to beat. That showed on Tuesday night.

I don’t need to go into deep basketball detail to explain to you how it works. Florida shot above 40 percent from three, and won by double digits.

It changes everything for this team. Even with the arrival of Kerry Blackshear Jr. this season, UF is still not a super large team. Floor spacing is huge for this squad and the easiest way to achieve that is to shoot well from downtown.

Kerry Blackshear Jr.

Blackshear did not stuff that stat sheet against Providence, and that’s totally okay. He was 2-5 shooting for seven points and only three rebounds. It was far from the triple-double performance he has registered many times this season.

But Blackshear is a very aware player. He does not force the issue when he doesn’t have to. He only gets more aggressive offensively when the guards and forwards aren’t hitting shots, and that certainly wasn’t the case in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Backup Guards

Ques Glover was extremely efficient off the bench with 10 points, two of which being three pointers. Tre Mann also put in an impressive outing with 50 percent shooting on his way to 13 points.

Both of these players have been excellent change-of-pace guys from starters Noah Locke and Andrew Nembhard. Locke and Nembhard are both more traditional players in terms of pace as well as style.

Locke is strictly a two-guard. He only plays shooting guard and his primary role is to shoot spot-up threes and guard other guys that shoot spot-up threes. Nembhard is a traditional point guard and floor general, by far his best asset is his passing.

But Mann and Locke are so versatile. Both can take the ball up the floor and both can guard just about any type of guard on the floor. Both can score from outside or take guys off the dribble.

But more importantly, they can, and should, push the pace. When Nembhard is is in charge of the offense, it will always go slower. He is a half-court player and so is Locke. Neither have the athleticism of Glover or Mann. As a result, Glover and Mann’s best way to provide a spark is to push the ball up the floor along with forwards Scottie Lewis and Keyontae Johnson to throw teams completely off to what they’ve become accustomed to in the game.

Keyontae Johnson

Johnson led the Gators in scoring with 19. And he did it at an efficient pace shooting just over 50 percent. He is Florida’s most versatile player and has earned the right to almost never be off the floor.

He can play at both paces extremely well. He has the size and skill to play in the half court, and he also has the bounce and speed to run with Mann and Glover in transition. If UF heats up throughout the season and gets back to its preseason hype, a lot of it will be owed to Johnson being the Swiss Army Knife of this team.