Gators Alex Condon Named Co-SEC Player Of The Week
For the first time in over a year, a member of the Florida Gators men's basketball team has earned Southeastern Conference Player Of The Week honors.
Gators sophomore forward/center Alex Condon was recently named the Co-SEC player of the week, after helping lead Florida to wins over No.1 Tennessee and Arkansas.
The Perth, Australia native posted a double-double in each game while also managing to finish the week without committing a single turnover.
During Florida’s win against No.1 Tennessee, Condon finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Besides filling up the stat sheet, Condon served as the team's defensive anchor while holding Tennessee to a season-low 43 points.
The 6-foot-11 and 230 sophomores finished with similar numbers against Arkansas, scoring 12 points on 57% shooting while also totaling 10 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.
Nearly halfway through his second season at Florida, Condon has improved substantially since his freshman season, increasing his averages in points, rebounds, blocks and assists per game. This season, Condon is averaging 11.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks per game. He leads the team in blocks and rebounds and is third on the team in points and assists.
Condon’s breakout season has helped establish himself as one of the top big men in the conference, as he currently ranks among the SEC’s top 10 in both blocks and rebounds.
On January 14th, the Gators will take on the Missouri Tigers at home, in a conference matchup at the O’Connell Center. The game will take place at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN U.