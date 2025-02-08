Gators Alijah Martin Ruled Out for Auburn Game
Auburn, Ala. – Florida Gators starting guard Alijah Martin has been ruled out for the Gators' matchup against the Auburn Tigers this afternoon.
He was listed as “questionable” by head coach Todd Golden on Thursday and subsequently added to the initial availability report for the Gators that was released on Friday. He was a game time decision for this game, but ultimately could not be healthy enough to go.
Martin had hurt his hip diving for a loose ball in the first half of the Vanderbilt game this past week. He did manage to return and even had a solid second-half display against the Commodores.
The graduate transfer from FAU is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season. He was also recently named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year's 10-player midseason watch list, an award given to the nation’s best shooting guard.
In addition to Martin, the Gators also have listed Micah Handlogten as “out.” He will most likely remain on this list for the rest of the season barring any unforeseen changes. Golden said at the end of January that the 7-footer will “probably sit out the rest of the year” and maintain his medical redshirt.
Auburn has zero players listed on their final availability report for today’s game.
This game is scheduled to tip at 4:00 pm. For how to watch and other game notes heading into this contest, Gators Illustrated has all that information here. `