Gators Basketball Alum Teaming Up with LeBron James
After spending parts of three seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, former Florida Gators forward Dorian Finney-Smith has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, along with Shake Milton, for D’Angelo Russell, Maxwell Lewis and three second-round picks.
This season, the former Gator had been averaging 10.4 points per game, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists through 20 games. In his first full season as a Net in 2023, he averaged 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.
Gators fans may remember Finney-Smith as being an immediate contributor after transferring to Florida from Virginia Tech, where he made the 2012 ACC All-Freshman Team.
In his first season at Florida, the 6-foot-7 and 220-pound forward was named the SEC Sixth Man Of The Year while leading the team in rebounds (6.7) and averaging 8.7 points and 2.1 assists per game. In his next two seasons at Florida, he led the team in scoring (13.1 ppg in 2014, 14.7 ppg in 2015), while being named a second-team All-SEC selection in both seasons.
Before being traded to the Nets, Finney-Smith spent six and a half seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2016.
Led by superstars Lebron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are currently 5th place in the Western Conference (18-13).
This season, James is averaging 23.5 points per game, while averaging nine assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. Davis is scoring 26 points per game and is bringing down 11.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.