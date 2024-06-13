Gators Men’s Basketball Schedule Continues to Round Itself Out
The Florida Gators Men’s Basketball schedule continues to strengthen as we get closer to the opening tip-off of the 2024-25 season.
247 Sports’ Graham Hall reports that the Gators will be a participant in the ESPN Events Invitational in Orlando this season. It is scheduled to take place November 28-29.
Florida is yet to know who their opponent will be, but the options are Minnesota, Wake Forest and Wichita State, according to Hall.
The Gators have a history with two teams in this field: Wichita State and Wake Forest. The more recent of the two is with Wake Forest.
Last year, the Gators traveled to Winston-Salem, NC, to take on Wake Forest as part of their non-conference schedule. However, they did not leave with a victory. They lost to the Demon Deacons 82-71 in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Overall, the Gators are 7-6 against Wake Forest in school history.
Against Wichita State, Florida is 2-0 all-time. Both games came before 2000 and were scheduled as a home-away series. Florida won the first matchup 61-50 in Wichita, KS, and the second in Gainesville 83-58.
The only team Florida has not played yet is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. If they were to be matched up, it would be the first time in school history.
After commanding a strong non-conference schedule last season, it looks like it will be an entertaining one again in 2024-25. The date and opponent for the ACC/SEC challenge was also set this week with the Gators taking on Virginia on December 4th.