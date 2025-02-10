Gators' Condon Named SEC Player of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Following a two-game stretch where he nearly averaged a double-double, Florida Gators forward Alex Condon is the SEC's Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
In wins over Vanderbilt and No. 1 Auburn, Condon averaged 18 points, 9.5 rebounds and four assists. A 17-point, 10-rebound effort helped spark the now-No. 3 Gators to an upset over the Tigers on Saturday for the program's second win over a top-ranked team this season.
In the win over the Tigers, Condon sparked Florida early in the second half by scoring seven points in the first five minutes. The Gators would eventually hold on for a 90-81 win with Condon notching his fifth double-double of the year.
In Tuesday's win over Vanderbilt, in which the Gators were without star guard Walter Clayton Jr., Condon scored 19 points, which is tied for his second-highest total this season, alongside nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and no turnovers.
With the honor, Condon is also the eighth player in program history, and third frontcourt player, to earn multiple SEC Player of the Week honors in the same season. His first came after the team's first win over a No. 1 team this season, the 30-point thrashing of Tennessee in Gainesville in January.
No. 3 Florida, which earned its highest ranking in over 10 seasons on Monday, return to the court on Tuesday for a road matchup at No. 22 Mississippi State. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN 2.