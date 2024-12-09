Gators Earn Highest Ranking In A Decade In Latest AP Poll
After dominating their first nine opponents, the Florida Gators have earned a top-ten ranking in the AP Poll for the first time this season.
Currently ranked at No.9, the Gators have beat every single opponent of theirs by double-digits, with their smallest feat being by 13 points.
The team's 9-0 start is their best start since their 2005-2006 NCAA Championship season, where the Gators won their first 17 games.
After starting the season at No.21, Florida gradually rose in the rankings, reaching No.13 in Week 5 before eventually taking the No.9 spot this week.
While Florida’s dominant wins over programs like Virginia and Wake Forest are enough to highlight the Gators talent, they are yet to face a ranked opponent this season.
Leading the way for Florida is senior guard Walter Clayton Jr, who is Florida’s leading scorer (18.4 points per game) and passer (3.7 assists per game). Another key contributor is sophomore forward Alex Condon, who leads the team in rebounds (7.0) and blocks (1.4).
In Florida’s recent 87-69 win over Virginia, Clayton scored 27 points and dished out four assists while Condon added 19 points and 8 rebounds.
While none of their upcoming opponents throughout December are ranked, the Gators kick off January by facing No.5 Kentucky (Jan.4) and No.1 Tennessee (Jan.7)
Based on ESPN’s “Bracketology” rankings, the Gators would be a No.3 team in the NCAA tournament as of December 3.
After a nine day break, the Gators will face Arizona State on December 14th at 3 p.m. on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.