Gators' G Alijah Martin Out Vs. Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Florida Gators starting shooting guard Alijah Martin is out for Tuesday night's contest against Mississippi State, according to the team's availability report for the game.
Martin injured his hip a week ago against Vanderbilt, and it now has caused him to miss the second straight game for the Gators. The senior two-guard was listed as “questionable” heading into this SEC matchup, and head coach Todd Golden expected him to return for Tuesday's game.
Martin is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game this season and was named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year’s 10-player midseason watch list.
Without Martin, Florida did manage to overcome his absence last Saturday by taking down No. 1 Auburn in their home environment behind a strong team performance.
The two players who helped mitigate his loss were Denzel Aberdeen and Urban Klavzar. Aberdeen finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, while Klavzar scored nine points off the bench, making all three of his three-point attempts.
In addition to Martin, center Micah Handlogten is still listed as “out” for the Gators. He is expected to medically redshirt after flirting with the idea of returning to the court this season.
Meanwhile, Mississippi State is without transfer guard Kanye Clary, who has been absent since the beginning of December and will miss rest of the season due to a lower-leg injury. He had averaged 6.3 points and 2.6 assists per game in five games played this season.
Tuesday's game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.