Gators Get Much-Needed Break Ahead of Tough Slate
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Fresh off a dominating 30-point win over rival Georgia, the No. 5 Florida Gators get a much-needed and well-earned break before heading into arguably its toughest slate of the season.
Florida will have a week off from games before traveling to No. 6 Tennessee on Saturday for a rematch of the Gators' 73-43 win over the then-top-ranked Volunteers from earlier in the season.
"It's a good thing," Alijah Martin said after the win over the Bulldogs. "We'll take a day or two to rest our bodies and use the rest to prep for Tennessee. You know, just having a week off is good right now because we got a big stretch coming up."
After the upcoming matchup Tennessee, the Gators return home for a midweek matchup against Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Although Vanderbilt is unranked, the Commodores are riding high after an upset win over Kentucky on Saturday.
From there Florida travels to No. 1 Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 8 before hitting the road again for a matchup at No. 14 Mississippi State.
"So this break comes at a good time for us. We're starting to get a little banged up, a little sick," head coach Todd Golden said. "And now with this midweek bye, I feel like we should be able to kind of get back organized and ready to go for what's going to be a war next Saturday in Knoxville."
Although a tough slate awaits, the Gators are in the midst of playing some of its best basketball to date. After the loss to Missouri on Jan. 14, Florida has bounced back with three-straight wins, two of which by more than 20 points and the other, a comeback one-point road win against South Carolina.
Back-to-back strong performances from Will Richard, Alijah Martin's threat as a shooter and the all-around effort from star guard Walter Clayton Jr. have led the way, while Florida has found consistency in bigs Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelu and Thomas Haugh, who is coming off a double-double against Georgia.
"Super confident. I don't know how many we've won in a row, but we feel confident," Martin said. "A little sharp with guarding. We're having fun. We're enjoying it. We're enjoying the fans and how they keep up the energy. We're enjoying everything."
Not to mention, the Gators could see the return of veteran center Micah Handlogten. He returned to being an active participant in practice despite the initial decision to medically redshirt following his gruesome leg injury from last season.
Golden on Saturday emphasized that while the team believes Handlogten is ready, it'll be up to him on when he decides to return. A week's worth of practice could be beneficial for Handlogten as he continues to get comfortable.
In the meantime, though, Golden admitted that his team, which is off to one of the best starts in program history at 18-2, is far from perfect.
"We have plenty of things that we gotta work on and get better," Golden said. "Gotta finish a little better inside. We gotta make sure we continue to defend at a high level. And we gotta make sure we get really healthy, you know, going into the last 12 games of the regular season."
As it stands, the Gators sit at a two-seed in Joe Lunardi's most-recent Bracketology while also consistently being named as a Final Four contender. Florida's performances during this stretch will go a long way into deciding if Golden's squad are true contenders or pretenders.
Tipoff against the Volunteers is at noon with television coverage on ESPN.