Gators Todd Golden to Coach Upcoming Game, Status Currently Unchanged
Gainesville, Fla. – A University of Florida’s Athletic Association spokesperson has released a statement regarding head basketball coach Todd Golden and his coaching status for tomorrow night’s game against Grambling State. 247 Sports’ Jacob Rudner quoted the statement on X (formerly Twitter).
“Todd Golden’s status as UF men’s basketball coach has not changed. He will be coaching the game Monday night.”
This statement from the UF’s Athletic Association spokesperson comes just a day after Golden released his own personal statement on the recent sexual assault and harassment allegations brought against him.
“For the last month, I have actively participated in and respected the confidentiality of an ongoing school inquiry," Golden said in his statement read. "I have recently engaged Ken Turkel to advise me on my ability to bring defamation claims while this investigation is ongoing. My family and I appreciate the support we have received and remain confident the university will continue its efforts to finish its review promptly.”
Golden is currently under investigation for stalking, sexual harassment and sexual exploitation towards multiple female former University of Florida students dating back over the last year, according to the Title IX complaint that the Independent Florida Alligator secured, a UF student-run newspaper.
“The claims regarding sexual harassment, which could also include sexual exploitation, cited sending photos and videos of his genitalia while traveling for UF, unwanted sexual advances on Instagram, requesting sexual favors, and various occasions of stalking,” The Alligator’s Max Tucker and Jack Meyer wrote in their report.
A UF spokesperson told the Independent Alligator that they are unable to comment on the investigations in order to comply with federal law.