Gators Walter Clayton Jr. Named NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player
Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. capped off his historic season by being named the NCAA Tournament's most outstanding player.
Clayton had long made his mark on the Florida Gators, but he managed to go that final step further.
Even in a game where he didn't get on the scoresheet until the second half, he pulled through to be a difference-maker at the end of the game. In the national championship game against Houston, he put up 11 points, five rebounds and seven assists. His assists total was his best for the tournament and his rebounds total matched his best.
For the entire tournamet, he averaged 22.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He had two 30-point games with the highlight being his 34-point performance in the Final Four against Auburn.
Clayton had one of the greatest seasons by a Florida Gators player all time, becoming the first in program history to be named First Team All-American, a concensus winner. He also named First Team All-SEC and the MVP of the SEC Tournament.
A national championship was the most fitting way to cap off his collegiate career. After this, he's heading to the NBA with high draft prospects. At the very least, projections have him a first-round pick. He was named a lottery pick by an ESPN analyst after the Final Four.
The Gators won their third national title overall and their first since they won back to back in 2006 and 2007.
They finished 36-4, matching the 2013-14 Gators that reached the Final Four and surpassing that aforementioned 2006-07 team that won the second of the back-to-back National Championships.