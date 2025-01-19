Gators Walter Clayton Jr Ties a Program Record in Win Over Texas
Gainesville, Fla. – Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. tied a record for consecutive games hitting at least one 3-pointer in the 84-60 throttling of Texas.
After knocking down another two 3’s against Texas, Clayton Jr. pushed his streak to 41 straight games with a 3. This tied former Gator Michael Frazier II in the program‘s record books.
The last time the senior missed a three was back in December 2023 against Quinnipiac. In this game, Clayton Jr. only attempted one 3-pointer.
However, to no surprise, he doesn’t remember this.
“No, I don’t know, I just learned about the streak, a couple of weeks ago when it 36, 37 so I honestly can’t remember the last game,” Clayton Jr. said.
But Clayton Jr. does understand what it means considering the names he’s surpassed along the way.
“Yeah for sure I know to have my name with some of those other guys up there, they were great players obviously being a part of the Gators tradition,” Clayton Jr. said.
As for when he will be able to break it, that chance will come next Wednesday when he and Florida travel to Columbia, SC., to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.
His performance against Texas was more than just 3-pointers, though. He, once again, filled the stat sheet with 19 points, four rebounds, three assists and one steal. Moreover, he finished a perfect 3-for-3 from the free throw line and was 5-for-10 on 2-point shots.
Following this game on Saturday, Clayton Jr. is now averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 36.7 percent from 3.