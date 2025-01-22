Gators Will Richard Good to Go for South Carolina Game
Gainesville, Fla. – After initially listing Will Richard as “probable,” he is now good to go and off the list. With this removal of Richard, the Florida Gators now have no one on their gameday update injury report for Wednesday night’s contest against South Carolina.
The Gators will have one of their top scorers taking the hardwood. Richard has averaged 13 points per game this season, the third-best on the team. To have to play on the road in the SEC would have been very, very tough with how good the conference is.
For those that don’t know, the availability report is new for all SEC athletics in 2024-25 and requires all schools in the conference to provide public reports on the availability of student-athletes participating in each conference game.
As for the Gamecocks, they are still without seniors Jamarii Thomas and Myles Stute, who both are listed as “out.” However, freshman Cam Scott has been removed from the report after previously being listed as “questionable.”
While both Stute and Thomas are noticeable misses for the Gamecocks, Thomas’ loss stands out above the others for the home team. He is second on the team in scoring and leading the team in assists.
The contest between Florida and South Carolina is scheduled for a 7 pm tip-off. It will be broadcast on SEC Network.