SEC Will Hold All Events Without Fans Amidst Coronavirus Spread

Zach Goodall

The Southeastern Conference released a statement on Wednesday, stating that all athletic events from March 12th through at least March 30th, 2019, will be held without fans in attendance amidst the spread of the COVID-19, more commonly known as the Coronavirus.

Below is a portion of the statement.

The Southeastern Conference has announced it will conduct the 2020 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament with only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media in attendance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville for the remainder of the week beginning on Thursday following the recommendation of the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel related to conducting sporting events closed to the public. In addition, the SEC announced that all regular-season contests in all sports on SEC campuses and SEC Championship events will be conducted with similar attendance restrictions effective Thursday, March 12 through at least March 30 at which time the conference and its member universities will re-evaluate conditions.

Of note, the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament will be held without fans beginning on Thursday. No. 5 Florida is set to face No. 13 Georgia at 1 P.M. ET in Nashville, Tennessee. This also includes all sporting events at the University of Florida, including all spring football practices previously scheduled to be open to the public.

No events have been canceled as of this time. Scheduled televised games and events will still be made available.

The University of Florida has also move classes online starting Monday, March 16th, until at least March 30th.

As of Wednesday night at 10 P.M., CBSNews.com reports that there are over 120,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus worldwide, taking over 4,300 lives. CBS also reports that there are over 1,000 confirmed cases in the United States, claiming 38.

Wednesday night was one of the more publicly devastating moments amidst the outbreak. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was taken to a hospital in Oklahoma City minutes before tipoff against the Thunder, where he tested positive for COVID-19. The game was called off, and the NBA officially suspended its season.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on Wednesday night, announcing that the World Health Organization officially labeled the COVID-19 as a "global pandemic", and proceeded to ban travel from Europe to the United States as the virus spreads. Of note, Italy has shut down businesses as there have been reported over 12,000 confirmed cases, and 800 deaths.

Stay tuned to AllGators.com for updates regarding the effect of the Coronavirus across University of Florida athletics.

For more information regarding the Coronavirus, please go to CDC.gov and WHO.int.

