Three Takeaways From Florida's 63-58 Loss to Tennessee

The Florida Gators (18-11, 10-6) still just can't seem to figure themselves out.

Which, of course, is a tremendous issue when you take a look at your calendar, as the Gators are two games away from the SEC Tournament.

A disastrously slow start - 17 points in the first half - lost Florida it's lone contest against the Tennessee Volunteers (16-13, 8-8 SEC) this year, by a score of 63-58.

Even looking totally different in the second half, narrowing the lead to as little as one point, Florida just couldn't overcome their own issues. Let's take a look at those issues in our three observations from the match.

Florida simply isn't that good

It's a tough pill to swallow, but it's the reality of the Gators' season.

Nearly every game, the Gators have been forced to rely on either a big-time performance from one of its three best offensive players in Keyontae Johnson, Andrew Nembhard, or Noah Locke, or have been forced to rely on coming from behind to be competitive.

And no, that list of key players doesn't include Kerry Blackshear Jr. He was supposed to be one of those players for Florida, but despite his team-leading 20 points and nine rebounds against Tennessee, Blackshear's minutes were cut short due to typical foul trouble and he missed a crucial second-chance shot from close-range with 12 seconds left, down four.

Very rarely will you see Florida win a game without at least one of those three playing extremely well. And equally as rarely will you watch a Florida game without the Gators having to overcome a deficit or adversity. Nearly every game, there's some sort of major frustration.

Why was a comeback necessary today? Why was there frustration? Because the Gators scored a miserable 17 points in the first half.

And it isn't the first time Florida has played that poorly in the first half, depending on a rally to be competitive near the end. Notably, Florida posted 21 points in the first half at home against Florida State, 25 points in the first half at home against Marshall, 26 in the first half on the road at Butler, and so on.

Today, it was 17 points, and much like the FSU and Butler contests, that type of performance loses ball games more often than not.

Depending on comebacks and your best players to shine in order to win is not a recipe for success, especially in the SEC. There aren't many excuses left, Florida simply isn't very good. Solid, but not very good.

Speaking of depending on your best players...

As previously mentioned, Florida has dominated games when its best players have been on their game. They've become dependent on at least one of their top players having themself a game to keep the Gators in it.

So what happens when those players falter? You have performances like Saturday's.

Johnson finished his day shooting 2-6 across 39 minutes, scoring six points and posting equally as many boards. Nembhard scored two points with seven assists in 30 minutes.

Locke played well throughout the comeback, with 10 points going 4-6 from the field. But it was far from the electric performances we've seen from him in the past, and his 1-3 shooting for five points across 15 minutes in the first did not help.

The Gators go as their stars go. And when those stars aren't soaring, Florida crashes and burns like a meteor. There doesn't seem to be a middle ground, even when the score might suggest otherwise.

A positive: Tre Mann came to life

Moral victories shouldn't be searched for after games like this. The comeback near the end was encouraging, but how can you prop Florida up for a comeback from a 32-17 halftime deficit?

But if we were to identify one positive, it'd be freshman guard Tre Mann's performance amidst that comeback. The freshman combo guard scored nine points, all across 12 second-half minutes.

Mann still has some issues to fix. He has yet to live up to his five-star rating coming out of high school, and he missed three shots after his streak. But, flashes like what Mann showed on Saturday, in big-time situations, are what you want to see out of the young talent.

For Florida's sake, hopefully Mann will build upon performances like the Tennessee game as he enters his sophomore season in 2021.