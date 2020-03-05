Three Takeaways From Florida's 68-54 Victory Over Georgia

The contest started just as Florida fans and on-lookers are well accustomed to.

Four minutes into Florida's second game of the season against Georgia, the Gators (19-11, 11-6 SEC) were down by double digits to the Bulldogs (15-15, 5-12 SEC), as Georgia had quickly put together a 19-6 lead.

It isn't a good thing that Florida has had to consistently dig itself out of holes to win games during the 2019-20 season. That type of ball play, both consistently and this late in the season, should leave on-lookers feeling wary of a Gators' postseason run.

But, just like last time when Florida found a way to beat the Bulldogs despite being down 15 at halftime last month, the Gators stepped up in the face of adversity and mounted a comeback, defeating Georgia by a score of 68-54.

Here are three takeaways from the victory.

Defense wins championships... or at least, defense is keeping Florida alive

The Gators haven't been able to rely on their offensive efforts this season. Sure, Keyontae Johnson and Andrew Nembhard have been good to go off on 20+ point nights at times, but not enough to the point where you can rely on high-scorers nightly.

The same can be said of Noah Locke, Florida's best three-point shooter. For every game that he hits at least three shots from beyond the arc, Locke will also post a single-digit outing.

Those offensive positives were evident on Wednesday. Locke finished with 17 points, adding three 3s in the second half. Johnson posted his eighth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 boards - his fifth such game over the past eight.

But what won Florida this game? Despite a sluggish start where the Bulldogs simply hit all of their shots, Florida's defense took over and kept Georgia to a season-low 54 points. The Bulldogs were averaging 89.7 points per game over the three-game stretch prior to their home finale against the Gators.

In a season full of ups and downs, Florida's defense has typically been an "up". The Gators are allowing only 65.9 points and 42% of shots to sink this season, ranking third in the conference with 67.8 PPG allowed to SEC opponents on the year, per Sports Reference.

Scottie Lewis should get more shots

He started a bit sluggishly just as Florida did, but Scottie Lewis' 11 points - all in the second half - were instrumental in Florida's comeback.

Lewis put up 10 shots against Georgia, just his sixth game with double-digit field goal attempts. He finished 4-10 in total, hitting one three and adding two free throws.

In games with 10+ shots, Lewis is shooting 49.2%. In those games, Florida is 5-1.

Though Lewis' impact can be felt all over the court, as he's typically due for a highlight defensive play or two per game, perhaps an answer for Florida's offensive woes throughout the year is that Lewis should be shooting the ball more.

Maybe not always from downtown, as Lewis is shooting 35% from three as a freshman compared to 47.5% on two-pointers, but he needs to get more opportunities to score. Lewis can make a difference offensively.

Florida needed this win

Entering the night as a popularly projected 8th/9th seed ahead of the NCAA Tournament and with doubts regarding where they could finish in their conference prior to the SEC Tournament, the Gators desperately needed to come out with a W.

Following a three-game win streak, perhaps filled with the best basketball that Florida has played all year, inconsistency rang over the four games prior to the second Georgia contest. The Gators crumbled and simply couldn't take a win that No. 10 Kentucky tried to hand them on February 22nd, dominated LSU days after, and then couldn't come back from posting 17 points at the half at Tennessee this past weekend.

With two games remaining until SEC Tournament time, the Gators needed to beat Georgia. A win, paired with losses from LSU and Auburn against Arkansas and Texas A & M, respectively, would catapult the Gators into second place in the SEC, as Florida owns the tie-breaker over both Tiger teams.

Now, with those events all coming to fruition, the Gators control their destiny as they look to lock themselves into that second spot. With one game remaining, at home against the same Kentucky team that almost gifted the Gators a road-upset win less than two weeks ago, Florida is in the best position possible.

The question is, will they take advantage of it?