Three Takeaways From Florida’s 61-55 Win Over Vanderbilt

A win is a win.

Despite only beating lowly Vanderbilt by six points on Saturday in the O’Connell Center, coach Mike White’s team still got just that: A win.

A desperately needed win.

It was not a pretty win and it perhaps was more unimpressive than impressive, but nevertheless it was the first victory since Florida's upset over Auburn at home two weeks ago.

So, here we’re three things we learned in this game:

Vanderbilt is very, very bad

It is almost impressive. Make no mistake, the Commodores were not held to 55 points because of some masterful defensive performance by UF. It was simply because they’re not very good.

This type of game is not new to Vandy.

Saturday marked the seventh straight game for coach Jerry Stackhouse’s team to not reach 70 points. And that includes an especially embarrassing game against in-state rival Tennessee where it only scored 45 points.

Vanderbilt did not shoot very well at all against Florida. Guard Saben Lee was 0-of-4 from beyond the arc and the Commodores were 6-of-22. When a team that bad does not shoot very well, a team as talented as UF should win handily.

Yet here we are.

Noah Locke is one of the streakiest players in college basketball

The guard was much better in this game than he has been of late. Locke was 5-of-8 from behind the three-point line Saturday, marking his best percentage (62.5) since the Missouri game.

Three-point shooters in college basketball are always streaky. Typically their hottest games are not to be expected on a nightly basis. But Locke hits lows that a shooter like him shouldn’t hit.

Someone that is capable of attempting eight threes and making them above 60 percent should never go 1-5 as Locke did against Mississippi State. That type of inconsistency makes it tough on White when it comes to managing his minutes.

In any game, Locke can give you really good, or not so good - a bit of an enigma.

Florida needs more out of Scottie Lewis and Omar Payne

Thought to be the most important freshmen on this team full of youth, Payne and Lewis combined for just two points against the Commodores. Florida will not beat good teams with that kind of performance and effort from those two.

Florida is not an incredibly explosive team offensively. Nobody has scored 30 points in a game all season, and it’s rare that anyone has shown the potential to do something like that.

Payne and Lewis have two of the highest ceilings on the team. To beat good teams, those two guys have to score more than two points. Against Vandy it will work, but against Vandy nearly everything works.