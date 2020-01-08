Three Takeaways From Florida's 81-68 Win Over South Carolina

Two minutes.

In the first half of Florida's matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday, that was all Florida's star big-man Kerry Blackshear Jr. played. He found himself in foul trouble early with two in the first ten minutes of action.

However, despite the struggles of its star player, Florida still won convincingly by a score of 81-68 to improve to 2-0 in conference play and 10-4 overall. Many interesting things happened in this game that told us a lot about coach Mike White's team early in January SEC play.

Here are three of the biggest.

The Gators can win without Blackshear

If UF ends up making any sort of deep run in March this season, Tuesday night could be a game that it ends up looking back on as a blessing. Often, Florida has relied too heavily on Blackshear this season and it has created two problems.

First, it has perhaps contributed to the stunting of the younger players' growth. When he is out there as a safety net, it is easier for a freshman such as Scottie Lewis, Tre Mann or Ques Glover to get careless with the basketball and make thoughtless mistakes with the idea that Blackshear can dig them out of whatever hole they're in.

Secondly, it has caused the offense to stagnate at times. With an inside presence like Blackshear, where he may hold onto the ball for multiple seconds, other players often stand and watch. Even as good of a passer as Blackshear is, if nobody cuts and generates reasons to move the ball, no creative offense will happen.

But tonight, without the crutch of No. 24 on the court, it forced guys to grow up some. Lewis took two outside shots on back-to-back possessions in the first half and drilled both. His outside game has been something he has struggled with and often hesitates to do.

Fellow-freshman Omar Payne got more minutes due to Blackshear's foul trouble and contributed eight rebounds, four offensively. Payne always hustles hard, but tonight that effort was even more important than usual and he got to show it off.

Andrew Nembhard can be a top point guard in college basketball

So far in Nembhard's career at UF, it has been up and down. He started slowly his freshman campaign and then finished the season strong, only to start this season slowly again.

But before this game, he set a career-high in points against Alabama with 25. And on Tuesday, he recorded his first double-double in college, with 21 points and 10 assists.

If Nembhard is once again growing up before our eyes, and he can completely floor-general this team, everything will work so much better. This is a team full of athleticism and ability but still struggling to find an identity. There is no quicker way to do that than to have a true captain of the offense.

Omar Payne deserves more minutes

Every time Payne comes into the game, good things happen. He always offers relentless hustle and makes plays to help shrink deficits and expand leads. He is averaging only 14.8 minutes a game, yet averages 4.3 points a game on an efficient 62.5 percent shooting while also collecting four rebounds a game.

On Tuesday, he doubled that rebounding average with eight, partly due to Blackshear's absence.

But Blackshear should not have to be unavailable for Payne to get more time. So often he comes into the game just to be taken out minutes after. Every time he is on the court he proves he is deserving of more time.