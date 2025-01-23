Walter Clayton Jr. Sets UF Record
COLUMBIA, S.C.-- Florida Gators guard Walter Clayton Jr. has set a new program record.
With a 3-pointer made with 14:06 left in the team's matchup against South Carolina, Clayton Jr. has now made a 3-pointer in 42 consecutive games, surpassing Michael Frazier II's record of 41 set in 2014.
Clayton Jr. tied the record in the team's last outing, an 84-60 win over Texas on Saturday. He finished with 19 points in the win over the Longhorns.
"I know to have my name with some of those other guys up there, they were great players obviously being a part of the Gators tradition but getting a win, I’m happy about that," Clayton Jr. said. "Just getting a win that’s all that matters.”
On the season, the fifth-ranked Gators currently sit at 16-2 on the season and 3-2 in SEC play. Clayton Jr., who has quickly received national attention for his play, leads the Gators with 17.2 points and 3.7 assists per game heading into Wednesday night's game.
At the time of writing, the Gamecocks led the Gators, 58-51, with a little under eight minutes left in the game. Clayton Jr. has 11 points on 5-for-13 shooting with six assists.