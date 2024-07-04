Florida Gators Miss on Commitment
One of the Florida Gators' top prospects has committed to a rival program.
Four-star safety Hylton Stubbs, who was originally committed to USC, has chosen the Miami Hurricanes over Florida, he announced Thursday.
“We bringing them 2000-2004 vibes back to Coral Gables #GoCanes," he wrote, via On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Following his decommitment from the Trojans, the Gators were considered major contenders for Stubbs's services.
However, multiple predictions and crystal balls placed on June 30 and July 1 led to the Hurricanes becoming the favorites.
Despite Stubbs now pledged to Miami, expect the Gators to continue pushing in his recruitment until signing day.
Additionally, there are two safeties left on board who Florida has strong chances with.
Four-star Lagonza Hayward will be announcing his decision on July 27 with the Gators as finalists with Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Additionally, Florida is in the running for four-star Bryce Fitzgerald, who is expected to announce sometime during July or August. His top-four consists of the Gators, Miami, FSU and USC.
Florida's 2025 recruiting class is ranked No. 67 by 247 Sports and No. 46 by On3.