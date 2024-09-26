Former Gators' WR Ricky Pearsall's Timeline for Return Uncertain
SANTA CLARA, Calif.-- Former Florida Gators' wide receiver Ricky Pearsall's timeline to return to the field remains uncertain despite significant improvement after suffering a gunshot wound nearly a month ago.
"I'm not exactly sure of the timeline, but I know he's getting a lot healthier," said San Francisco 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan on Wednesday. "Seemed great when I talked to him."
Pearsall, who suffered a gunshot wound during robbery attempt on Aug. 31, has been on the San Francisco 49ers' non-football injury list to this point but is eligible to return after the team's matchup against New England on Sunday.
His placement on the NFI list meant an automatic four games missed.
Pearsall was shot in the chest on Aug. 31 during a scuffle with an armed robber in San Francisco's Union Square. The former Florida receiver was originally placed in "serious but stable" condition and did not need surgery.
He was released from the hospital the following day.
The following Monday, UF head coach Billy Napier released a statement regarding Pearsall in his weekly press conference.
“Before we get going, obviously wanted to say that our thoughts and prayers are with Ricky Pearsall and his family," he said. "Obviously a difficult thing to go through there. But we are glad that he's feeling better, that he's stable and on his way back to a full recovery."
49ers general manager John Lynch, who drafted Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the most-recent NFL Draft, expressed his belief that the receiver would eventually play this year shortly after Pearsall returned to the team's facilities as a non-participant at practice.
"Absolutely, he's going to play this year," Lynch said. "We're going to give him the time to do it, when it's right for him, and that's physically, mentally, emotionally. But I can tell you he's doing really well."
Prior to joining the 49ers, Pearsall spent two seasons with the Gators, where he recorded 98 catches for 1626 yards and nine touchdowns. The earliest he could make his NFL debut is on Oct. 6 against Arizona.