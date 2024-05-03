Gators Set for Official Visit from Nation's No. 1 QB
The Florida Gators reached into the Longhorn State in 2024 to secure a signature from DJ Lagway, the nation's consensus No. 1 quarterback.
They could double dip in 2025 if they're able to flip SMU commitment Keelon Russell who set his official visit to Gainesville for next month. Russell is the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the country by ESPN.
"Cant wait to get out to Gainesville Florida for my OV JUNE7-9," Russell wrote Thursday on X.
Russell made his commitment to the Mustangs in September and has seen his stock rise since. He's scheduled to visit the Alabama Crimson Tide the weekend before going to Florida.
Despite signing Lagway and having him on campus already, the Gators need another quarterback on the roster for 2025. Graham Mertz will exhaust his eligibility, and with the transfer portal, it's considerably less risky for a player to get stuck behind another on the depth chart.
Junior Clay Millen transferred to Florida from Colorado State, but it's difficult to see him playing meaningful snaps for the Gators. He's not the type who would scare off a prospect.
247Sports' Andrew Ivins has this to say about Russell's ability on the field: Accurate to the first two levels and gets the ball out fast. Slides around the pocket with his limber movement patterns and has both the speed and agility to turn scrambles into back-breaking gains. More of a one-read anticipatory thrower at this stage, but isn’t afraid to plant his flag and take a hit as he scans the field. Has also proven to be a rather efficient distributor on the move with the touch to drop passes into tight windows.