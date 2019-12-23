10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories, No. 2

It was the last game of the season. It was under the lights. And it was a blowout.

When the Gators played host to the Florida State Seminoles for the annual rivalry this year, two things worked out really well for Florida fans: first, it was in Gainesville, and second, it somehow was a night game this year.

So, The Swamp sold out for the annual match up and Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was filled right around time of kickoff at 7:30 p.m. And UF did not disappoint. Coach Dan Mullen's team routed the Seminoles for the second year in a row and emerged 40-17 victors by the end of the night on Nov. 30 to conclude another 10-win season for Mullen in his return to Gainesville.

To begin to explain the story of this game, it is easiest to note that statistically, FSU had a few guys play solid games. Running back Cam Akers averaged an impressive 6 yards per carry against a stout Florida defense on his way to 102 yards and a touchdown. Wide receiver Tamorrion Terry also hauled in seven passes for 131 yards.

However, the quarterback play and overall offensive efficiency was rough for the 'Noles. Not only did quarterback James Blackman only complete 14 passes for 150 yards, but he had no touchdowns and Florida State was riddled with penalties the entire game.

The penalties on the FSU side were so bad, that the "Move Back You Suck," chant that Gator fans, especially student, love doing so much when the other team commits a penalty, started to show fatigue. Fans were literally doing it so often during that game, that it got quieter as the game went on because it wasn't as fun to do it anymore.

But as far as Florida, quarterback Kyle Trask highlighted the day for the Gators. He threw an efficient 30-41, notching 343 yards and finding the end zone three times. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney had four receptions for 65 yards, including two runs after the catch that just left you breathless. Often Toney does things that you weren't sure beforehand an actual human being could do.

The leading rusher for UF was actually quarterback Emory Jones. He averaged 4.7 yards per carry on his way to 33 yards. But Jones also threw six passes, completing five for 47 yards and one of those completions was a touchdown to wide receiver Van Jefferson.

The night felt like a celebration for the Gators. It was almost like a bowl game in this blowout. The Seminoles were so bad, and it was obvious who would win by the end of the first quarter, the game, under the lights in front of a packed crowd felt more like a reward for the seniors than an actual football game.

So, in the spirit of Christmas, the Florida State game was the stocking-stuffer. You knew it was coming all season, but it was still nice to have. It was just a pleasant bonus to everything else you got all season. I put it so high on the list of my Christmas rankings because even if they are terrible, beating the Seminoles by double digits, in front of a sold-out Swamp under the lights, is a rare thing that Florida football gets to do.