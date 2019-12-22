10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories; No. 3

How would Kyle Trask perform?

It was his first game as a starter since early high school. And it was the first home SEC game of the season.

And it was Tennessee.

As bad as the Vols were, they will always get up for the Florida game, right? They’ll out-perform their 1-2 record, including a loss to Georgia State to give the Gators a game, won't they?

They won't.

Tennessee looked as bad as its ever looked against Florida, and that is really, really saying something. The final score on Sep. 21 in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was 34-2 in favor of the Gators, and that is our No. 3 win on the season in our "10 Wins of Christmas."

How did UF perform? How did it fare in the sweltering September match up at noon?

Outside of a few hiccups, it was one of Florida's better games of 2019.

For starters, Trask threw two interceptions, but he made up for it with two touchdowns, 293 yards and a 71 completion percentage. The defense absolutely stifled the stumbling UT offense as well. Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano barely got over 100 yards at 107, and he threw no touchdowns but did throw two interceptions.

Vols' running back Ty Chandler had a rough day as well, only averaging 3.4 yards per carry on his way to an underwhelming 34 yards. The highlight of Tennessee's offense was wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who hauled in seven catches for 73 yards but again, no touchdowns.

It was a turnover-heavy game, as UF turned it over three times while UT coughed it up four, but as the 34-3 scoreline indicates, the Vols' turnovers ended up being much more costly. Florida also stayed on the field more in general, as the Gators won the time of possession, had 441 yards of total offense compared to Tennessee's 239, and reached 25 first downs compared to Tennessee's 12.

The four touchdowns scored by the Gators were all scored by some typical culprits: tight end Kyle Pitts, running backs Lamical Perine and Dameon Pierce and wide receiver Freddie Swain.

It was a game that established the type of dominance Florida would enforce over most of its SEC East opponents not named Georgia. The rest of the division other than the Bulldogs and Gators was weak this season and, outside of a scare against Kentucky, the Gators were well in hand of most SEC East games by no later than five minutes left in the fourth quarter.

So, in the spirit of Christmas, the Tennessee win to Florida fans was like your favorite holiday food or drink. Whether that is egg nog, pumpkin pie, candy canes, etc. It is so good and so delightful, and it happens every year.