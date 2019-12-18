10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories, No. 7

The curse was finally broken.

After two long and painful years of Missouri beating Florida, the Gators finally went up to Columbia and soundly defeated the Tigers.

Missouri’s offense wasn’t awful all season and against the Gators was not exception. The Tigers failed to ever score a touchdown in the game and lost 23-6.

A significant stat for Florida’s defense after this game’s final whistle blew came to fruition. With UF not allowing Missouri to score a touchdown, that marked the fifth time over the course of the season that Todd Grantham’s group did not allow a score.

So, among Florida’s 10 wins, half of them came without allowing a touchdown.

Offensively, the Gators got off to a slow start and were never overly explosive throughout the game, but it was a classic Kyle Trask game. He didn't do anything overly spectacular, but he was smart with the football and did enough to win and in this case against a bad offense, win convincingly.

His 23 completions on 35 attempts for 282 yards was enough to drive the ball down and throw for two touchdowns. One to Josh Hammond and one to Lamical Perine. But the more important aspect of his performance was no turnovers.

In the past, that has been a key ingredient that causes Florida to struggle against Missouri-like teams. A few early turnovers allow inferior opponents to believe and they begin to play with an edge.

And Missouri is objectively a bad place to play. One end zone has a grass field behind it for people to sit comfortably instead of bleachers because their attendance isn't good enough to add seats. The atmosphere is easily at the bottom tier of SEC environments.

As Vanderbilt away games have shown in the past, that can make it difficult for a top team like Florida to get up for the game. You get so used to hostile away crowds like at Tennessee and LSU that it is really difficult to get excited about a rather dead crowd at 11 a.m. central time.

But the careful game of Trask and the dominant defensive performance were plenty to give UF a 17-point victory. Jonathan Greenard was the player of the game, getting six solo tackles and two sacks.

In the Christmas sense, Missouri was like the relative that you never really want to see, but this time was actually different. They were on their best behavior and actually enjoyable to talk to for once.

The Florida-Missouri game is often a dreaded game for Gator fans. It is one of the key trap games all season and can ruin everything Florida has worked for. But this year UF played its best game against the Tigers in three years and shutout all thoughts that the Gators may overlook this one.