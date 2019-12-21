10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories, No. 5

It changed the season more than any other game. It perhaps changed coach Dan Mullen’s tenure at Florida so far more than any other game.

When the Gators traveled to Lexington, Kentucky, to face the Wildcats, UF entered the game with quarterback Feleipe Franks as its unquestioned starter at the position. But upon a season-ending leg injury I’m the third quarter, everything changed for the game, the season and the program.

With 3:21 left in the third quarter, the Gators went for a fourth and one, as they were down eleven and needed a spark to claw back in it. Franks tried to run for the first down by running through a pile of players to reach the marker and keep the drive rolling.

But then, disaster.

Franks was hit in high-low fashion on the play, as one UK defender got his leg and one got his chest. The backwards momentum of the chest hit and forwards momentum of the tackle down-low caused his leg to snap, dislocating his ankle. It ended his game, his season and his time as a Florida Gator.

Insert Kyle Trask.

Down eleven, in a game on the road where Florida had not played well at all, it seemed Florida was destined for a loss to Kentucky for the second year in a row.

But after the injury to Franks, Trask made it his time. In just over a quarter of action, he was 9 for 13 for 126 yards. He brought Florida back with a touchdown run of his own, as well as a beautiful speed option play that sparked the comeback.

On second and goal, as UF was desperate for points to begin the climb to win the game, an option play seemed to get bottled up. Trask was stopped well short of the goal line. But just before he went down, he found a still-open Perine for the pitch and shoveled it out to him. Perine walked into the end zone to make it 21-17.

Highlighted by that play, the Trask-led Gators fought all the way back to ultimately win the game 29-21.

As you probably know by now, Trask ran with the starting job. He finished the regular season with 24 touchdowns to only six interceptions. It was good enough to cause Franks to transfer at the conclusion of the season as it is evident that between Trask and Jones, there’s no way he would win the starting job back.

So, in the spirit of Christmas, the Kentucky win was like the extra gift for you behind the tree that you don’t even notice until later on after you open presents on Christmas morning. That extra gift is Trask. The Gators had no idea what they had until he was uncovered via injury and all the sudden they had the best quarterback play in orange and blue in ten years.