10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories, No. 6

It was the first game of the season. And besides maybe the Georgia contest, it was also Florida's worst.

When the Gators traveled down to Camping World Stadium in Orlando to play against Miami, quite a bit was different from this team than right now as they look to play the Virginia Cavaliers in the 2019 Orange Bowl.

Feleipe Franks was still the unquestioned starting quarterback of this team. And looking at the Miami game, that may have been wrong choice even then. Even though Franks made a few plays such as the 65-yard seam-throw to Josh Hammond to win the game, he was all over the place the whole game.

The only reason Miami had a chance late was two second-half interceptions he threw. The first one he missed a wide-open Tyrie Cleveland, only to have the ball tipped and then picked off. The second was late in the fourth quarter when UF all but had the game won, and he for some reason threw the ball into coverage as he got hit and gave it to the Hurricanes again.

Then-backup Kyle Trask being the better option didn’t become obvious until later, but something at the running back position did become obvious. Florida thought they had a three-headed monster at tailback entering the season.

Wrong.

Malik Davis could do absolutely nothing in that game, finishing with three carries for -9 yards and a fumble. He never got much better throughout the year, as he finished the season with less than 100 yards.

It didn’t take long to realize that the running game was not only going to struggle all season, but only two running backs, Lamical Perine and Dameon Pierce, were going to make anything happen.

On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary had inarguably its worst performance of the season. Yes, that includes when it allowed 42 points to LSU off of three Joe Burrow touchdown passes.

The reason it was the secondary’s worst game was two-fold.

First, quarterback Jarren Williams didn’t show much of anything throughout the season of Miami. It became evident that he’s not that good. However, against the Gators, he may not have played all that well but he still completed 63 percent of his passes on a night that he got sacked 10 times.

But more importantly, the tackling was what made this such a rough game for the secondary. Anytime running back Deejay Dallas got past the linebackers, it seemed that he was going to score. He averaged 8.5 yards including a 50-yard touchdown where safeties Jeawon Taylor and Donovan Stiner had no prayer of tackling him.

But obviously there were strong performances as well in the 24-20 victory. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney had one of the most impressive touchdowns you’ll ever see when he took a screen pass around midfield the entire way. The front seven registered ten sacks against Williams and was the main culprit as to how UF won.

It was an incredibly sloppy game and it made people wonder about if the Gators could improve off their 2018 success. But nonetheless, it was a victory over an old, bitter, in-state rival.

So, to compare it to Christmas, the Miami win was like a gift that you don’t really like that much. You appreciate the gift and you’ll take it, but it’s nothing that you’re totally stoked about.