10 Wins of Christmas: Ranking Florida’s 10 Victories, No. 5

Are they throwing trash on the field?

If you’re associated with Florida football at all, you probably asked this question on Oct. 19.

When the Gators went up to Columbia, South Carolina, to play the Gamecocks, UF had a few calls go their way in the second half. Some argue it helped shape the outcome of the game, others argue it didn’t, but nonetheless Florida beat the Gamecocks that day 38-27 on a rainy afternoon.

One was an obvious pick set by wide receiver Josh Hammond to free up tight end Kyle Pitts for a touchdown. The other was an obvious false start by right tackle Jean Delance before the ball was snapped on a long touchdown run by Dameon Pierce.

So yes, South Carolina’s crowd at Williams Bryce Stadium wasn’t happy to put it gently. When the game was essentially won for the Gators and it was clear that those fans would exit the stadium losers, trash ensued.

Symbolism of the referees’ performance?

Perhaps.

Still shameful and something nobody should ever do?

Absolutely.

But that was only part of this game. So much more went into it that said quite a bit about head coach Dan Mullen’s team. Like multiple other games this season, UF began the fourth quarter trailing. The rain was slowing down quarterback Kyle Trask and the offense and the running game was just as bad as it typically is.

But the fourth quarter was as heroic as the Miami and Kentucky games. Although much later in the season, it was yet another late-game comeback that put Florida over the top and ultimately gave them ten wins on the season.

It was a classic game of Trask doing exactly what he had to do. He only had 200 yards passing and threw an interception. However, he had four passing touchdowns and that was ultimately the difference and why, like so many other times in 2019, Trask and his team got to shake hands after the game as winners.

So, in the Christmas spirit, the South Carolina win was like the NBA Christmas Day games. It’s not something you ever think about when you think of Christmas, but you’re glad you have it when all the presents are open, you’ve already eaten and it’s only 2 p.m. and you’re not sure what else to do with your day.

South Carolina is one of those wins you don’t really picture yourself talking about at the start of the season, but it’s sure nice to have to boast double-digit wins. It’s also one of those games when you run out of games to argue for your team’s resume, you bring up that one just to make it sound better.