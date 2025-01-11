23 Former Gators Head to NFL Postseason
Over 20 former members of the Florida Gators will continue their quests for a Super Bowl as the NFL postseason kicks off on Saturday.
The 23 total former Gators represent 12 of the 14 teams in the playoffs.
Three are looking to earn their second ring in Chiefs' offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor along with Steelers' receiver Van Jefferson and Vikings' receiver Brandon Powell, who won their rings with the Rams. Texans' punter Tommy Townsend is going for his third ring after winning two with Kansas City.
Notable former Gators searching for their first rings are Lions' linebacker Alex Anzalone, who recently returned to play after a serious arm surgery; Eagles' defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson, who is experiencing a breakout campaign in his second stint with the team; and outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard, who was recently named to his first Pro Bowl.
Below is a full list of all 23 former Gators in the NFL playoffs along with dates and times for each matchup.
Gators in the NFL Wild Card Schedule
NFC
(1) Lions: Bye
- LB Alex Anzalone (2013-2016)
- OL Kingsley Eguakun (2019-2023)
(2) Eagles vs. (7) Packers: Jan. 12, 4:30 p.m.
Eagles:
- DB CJ Gardner-Johnson (2016-2018)
- OL Fred Johnson (2015-2018)
Packers:
- DL Brenton Cox Jr. (2019-2022)
- DL TJ Slaton (2017-2020)
(3) Buccaneers vs. (6) Commanders: Jan. 12, 8:30 p.m.
Buccanneers:
- QB Kyle Trask (2016-2020)
Commanders:
- OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (2012-2014)
(4) Rams vs. (5) Vikings: Jan. 13, 8 p.m.
Rams:
- WR Demarcus Robinson (2013-2015)
Vikings:
- DL Jonathan Bullard (2012-2015)
- OLB Jonathan Greenard (2019)
- WR Brandon Powell (2014-2017)
AFC
(1) Chiefs: Bye
- OL DJ Humphries (2012-2014)
- OL Jawaan Taylor (2016-2018)
(2) Bills vs. (7) Broncos: Jan. 12, 1 p.m.
Bills:
- DB Kaiir Elam (2019-2021)
- OL Richard Gouraige (Practice squad) (2018-2022)
- OL O'Cyrus Torrence (2022)
(3) Ravens vs. (6) Steelers: Jan. 11, 8 p.m.
Steelers:
- DB CJ Henderson (Practice squad) (2017-2019)
- WR Van Jefferson (2018-2019)
- LB Jeremiah Moon (2016-2021)
(4) Texans vs. (5) Chargers: Jan. 11, 4:30 p.m.
Texans:
- RB Damieon Pierce (2018-2021)
- P Tommy Townsend (2016-2019)
Chargers:
- DB Marcus Maye (Injured Reserve) (2013-2016)