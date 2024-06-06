Another Injury Scare for Former Gator Anthony Richardson
Former Florida Gators star and second-year Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has endured and injury-riddled start to his career. He played in just four games as a rookie and finished just one before shoulder surgery ended his season.
He finds himself sidelined once again due to soreness in his right shoulder. The same shoulder that ended his rookie season.
Colts' Head Coach Shane Steichen spoke of Richardson dealing with soreness in his right shoulder, but said that the injury is manageable. If a game were to be played right now, Richardson would be good to go reported Ian Rapoport on X. However, it's another reminder of his lack of availability last year.
The athletic phenomena of a quarterback relies on his physical strength to separate himself from others at the position. A 4.43 40-yard dash combined with a 40.5 inch vertical translates to athletic scrambles. Often.
Last season, one specific scramble led Richardson to be hit by 2021 Pro Bowler and Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry. Richardson immediately began grabbing his right shoulder upon making contact with the turf. That one hit was the reason Anthony Richardson played in four of 17 games last season.
Richardson's offseason workouts have only pointed in one direction, a breakout 2024 campaign. When healthy, Florida Gators fans are fully aware of his playmaking ability. The Colts got a tantalizing glimpse last year.
The Colts will keep a close eye on Richardson as time moves forward. They don't want to take chances with their prized quarterback.