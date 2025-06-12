'As Talented As I’ve Ever Had': Former Gators Crawshaw Impressing Broncos
After just over a month with his new NFL team, one former Florida Gators punter is already beginning to make a strong impression on his position coach.
According to Denver Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, former Gators punter Jeremy Crawshaw is “as talented of a prospect” as he has ever coached.
After spending four seasons at the University of Florida, Rizzi was later drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round (216th pick) of the 2025 NFL Draft. Crawshaw was the only punter selected in the NFL draft, and was just one of four specialists (two kickers, one long snapper) to get picked.
Crawshaw was initially recruited by Florida after participating in the ProKick Australia academy, which has produced several NFL and collegiate punters.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Crawshaw was an SEC All-Freshman team selection in 2021 after averaging 44.1 yards per punt. His best season was in 2023, when he was a Second-team All-SEC selection while averaging a career-high 48.9 yards per punt.
Last season, he was named an All-American honorable mention by College Football Network after averaging 45.8 yards per punt. By the time his Gators career was over, Crawshaw’s 46.4 career yards per punt average was the best in program history.
Denver had originally brought in punter Matt Haack, a seven-year veteran, ahead of drafting Crawshaw. The native Australian must have made a strong early impression on the Broncos’ coaching staff because Haack was released at the start of Denver’s rookie minicamp.