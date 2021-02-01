Report: Chiefs Place Former Gators WR Demarcus Robinson on COVID-19 List

The former UF wide receiver will have to pass through protocols to be cleared to play in this week's Super Bowl against the Buccaneers.

Just days before Super Bowl LV, the Kansas City Chiefs have placed former Florida Gators wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the team's COVID-19 list due to close contact with a person who has the virus, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported this afternoon.

At this time, Robinson has not tested positive for COVID-19, and according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, if Robinson continues to test negative, he will be able to play in Super Bowl LV.

Along with Robinson, the Chiefs placed center Daniel Kilgore on the team's COVID-19 list for the same reason as Robinson, close contact.

Robinson, along with Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend are the only two players representing the Orange and Blue at this year's Super Bowl. Both played for the Gators at different times as Robinson is a fifth-year vet, Townsend a rookie.

Robinson, 26, played for the Gators from 2013-15, hauling in 105 receptions for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns. He was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chiefs and has spent his entire career with the team, oftentimes coming in as a reserve.

Since entering the NFL, Robinson has hauled in 120 receptions for 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns. This season, Robinson played in all 16 games, starting nine, while hauling in 45 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns. He is a key member of the Chiefs' current receiver rotation that features Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill.

If Robinson were not able to suit up, it wouldn't bode well for the Chiefs who need all of the offensive firepowers against a vaunted Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense that looks to prove itself after the let down during the regular season against the Chiefs.

The Super Bowl is set to kick off on Feb. 7 at 6:30 PM ET.